Rajya Sabha Members Welcome New Chairman With Hopes and Expectations

Venkaiah Naidu was on Friday accorded a warm welcome as the new Chairman of the Rajya Sabha by the members, many of whom urged him to continue with the practice of not allowing any bill to be passed in the din.There were also requests from the smaller parties that justice should be done with them in terms of giving them appropriate time to speak in the Upper House of Parliament.Felicitating Naidu, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that after attaining the position of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, he has become "independent and not a party person."For Naidu, his religion or party should now remain only in his mind and not in his conduct, the senior Congress leader said.He reminded him of the "scale of balance" carved in the seat of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, that calls for the post to do justice to all. Also, the practice has been to accommodate and allow everyone to speak, Azad said."There is a tradition of this House that no bill is passed in din. That practice should be continued," he said.Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) also talked about the practice of not passing any bill in the din.He, however, added that the responsibility for smooth conduct of the House is not just of the Chair but also of those creating such ruckus as they should realise on what issues they should create pandemonium and on what not.He hoped the smallest parties will be allowed a say.Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien expressed confidence that Naidu "will not commit a sin to pass any bill in the din."He hoped that Naidu would maintain his "sense of humour and yet remain firm... May the Chair always listen to voice of Opposition."O'Brien also urged Naidu to continue his practice of using acronyms. The TMC leader made an acronym of Naidu as 'Now All India's Dearest Umpire'.A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) said the Chairman can connect with every region of the country and every member of the House effectively. He expressed confidence that each member would get an opportunity in the House to speak.CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in his last remarks as member of the House as he is retiring, expected Naidu's innings in the Upper House to be "very illustrious".He was confident that Naidu will uphold the Constitution and do justice while presiding over the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.Yechury said Naidu, whom he has known for last 40 years, is now holding an important position and is custodian of our constitution."If Parliament does not function and discharge its responsibilities, the people's sovereignity dissolves. This is not permissible," he said, and hoped that Naidu would run the House with justice and dignity.S C Mishra of BSP said he has been a great admirer of Naidu and hoped that all members would get an opportunity to speak in the House.He charged that his party leader Mayawati was not allowed to speak in the House on July 18 and hoped that such a thing would not happen again.He said people have remarked to him that the Opposition has to be vigilant because now a strict principal has come.But it is the treasury benches who have to be more cautious, he said and went on to recall Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference to the initial discomfort caused among lawyers when one among them becomes the judge.He said when a public prosecutor becomes the judge, he takes on the government in his judgements.D Raja (CPI) hoped that Naidu will underline the importance of multi-party democracy."You must give space to all dissenting voices.. Divergent views must be appreciated and you can be assured of our cooperation, but Constitutional values and constitutional morality must be upheld," he said.Praful Patel (NCP) said that Naidu occupying the second highest Constitutional post reflects the strength of Indian democracy and is a great example for the coming generations.The NCP leader said the quality of debate in the House has deteriorated. He also spoke about very less time given to the smaller parties.Balwinder Singh Bhundar (SAD) said the dream of having a farmers' son as vice president and a dalit's son as President has turned true after a long time.He lamented that members did not get time to speak in the House and Naidu should do something to enable every member can express himself at length.He also said that smaller parties should get more time to speak in the House.At this Naidu said he did not believe that any party can be small, but members can be so.Keshav Rao (TRS) lauded Naidu for his oratary skills to bring more humour and wit in the House which had turned dry for many years now."I hope that you would use this kind of wit because this House has sometimes been too dry and it looked like we are fighting each other," he said.He expressed confidence that Naidu would not only do justice in the House but also do a lot for the country as Vice President.Bashistha Narain Singh of JD (U) congratulated Naidu from his belalf as well as people of Bihar and wished him best wishes and success.Dilip Tirkey (BJD) offered full support from his party in smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha.The BJD leader said that he was speaking for the first time in presence of the Prime Minister and was a bit scared.P M Ramesh of TDP thanked the Prime Minister and BJP for making Naidu, who hails from his state Andhra Pradesh, the country's Vice President.Tiruchi Siva (DMK) said Naidu has not risen to this position by taking an elevator but by climbing the steps of a ladder. He said it was a matter of pride that a member of the House was elevated to the Chairman's post for the first time.Siva hoped Naidu's outlook towards the members of the House would be unbiased and both the opposition and treasury benches would be equal for him.Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena) said Naidu has been a revolutionary who took part in the "second freedom struggle", inferring to the Emergency period.He said Naidu had gone to jail during the Emergency when he joined the movement by Jayprakash Narayan and knows what struggle means.He said Naidu, who joined politics as a student leader and then went up to head the BJP's students wing, has on Friday come a full circle when he has come to "head a class with the members like me as students.""But I want to assure you that these students are good and will not trouble you and will not let your blood pressure increase," he said.Vijaisai Reddy (YSR-C) said he was known as the "Assembly Tiger" in Andhra Pradesh and hoped as Vice President, he would lead the country with pride.Ramdass Athawale (RPI-A) lent some homour to the House by saying that it is very difficult to run the House and it is very difficult to unite the BJP and the Congress."But, do allow me to speak, otherwise it will be very difficult to run this House. You have got this opportunity to keep us quiet, but we have not come here to sit quietly, but raise issues," he said.