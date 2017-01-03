»
1-min read

Ram Gopal Yadav at EC to Claim SP's 'Cycle'

IANS

First published: January 3, 2017, 1:10 PM IST | Updated: 22 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Ram Gopal Yadav at EC to Claim SP's 'Cycle'
File photo of Ram Gopal Yadav. (Courtesy: PTI)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's camp on Tuesday met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'.

On Monday, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav met the Election Commission officials to stake claim on the 'cycle' symbol.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.