Ram Gopal Yadav at EC to Claim SP's 'Cycle'
File photo of Ram Gopal Yadav. (Courtesy: PTI)
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's camp on Tuesday met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'.
On Monday, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav met the Election Commission officials to stake claim on the 'cycle' symbol.
