Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq, Kairana Exodus: BJP's UP Manifesto

The BJP released its manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sabkalp Patr 2017' for Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

BJP national president Amit Shah, while releasing the manifesto said,"I appeal to the people to give us one opportunity and we promise to turn UP into a developed state."

Here are some key takeaways:

- The party will work towards building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya using constitutional means

- If elected, the party will ask for feedback from Muslim women in the state about what they want and will join the Triple Talaq case in the Supreme Court on their side

- A special police team will be formed in western UP to prevent Kairana type of exodus

- Ban on mechanised abattoirs will be put in place and no new abattoirs will be allowed to be set up. There will be a ban on all Illegal slaughter houses

- Anti Land Mafia task force to be set up in each district of UP

- Police will reach the crime spot in 15 minutes, accused will be sent to jail within 45 days

- Six new AIIMS hospitals will be set up

- 25 new medical colleges and super specialty hospitals will be set up

- For women safety: Anti-Romeo Dals, Widow pension schemes boost, new women battalions, new women only police stations in every district

- Six IT parks will be set-up

- Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Allahabad metro projects will be started immediately

- New airports will be created to boost tourism; new helicopter services to be added

- Lucknow and Noida metro projects will be expanded

- Free piped/LPG gas connection in every home

- Free education of girls who score over 50 percent upto class XI

- Rs 500 cr Baba Ambedkar Education Scholarship Fund for meritorious students

- 24 hours power to be supplied to all households in the state, cheaper rates for the poor

- Clear the pending dues of Cane Farmers within 120 days after the government formation

- Agricultural loans to be waived

- Landless labourers to get Rs 2 lakh life insurance

- No interview for Class III and IV UP government jobs to end corruption in recruitment