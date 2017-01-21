Rashtrapati Bhavan Unhappy as President Appears in Congress Poll Hoardings
File image of President Pranab Mukherjee. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday took strong exception to President Pranab Mukherjee's photographs appearing in some Congress hoardings in poll-bound Punjab and wrote to Election Commission to ensure that neutrality of his office "is not breached in any manner.
In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, the President's Secretary Omita Paul referred to the news items in some national dailies which said that Mukherjee's pictures were displayed on Congress posters and these were under the EC scanner.
"The news items also reported that the photo of the President in hoardings alongwith other leaders of a political party is being looked into by the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner and the District Election Officer for any possible violation of any law," Paul wrote.
She underlined that the President is above party politics and neither his photo nor anything related to him in his capacity as the President can or should be used for any political purposes.
"All political parties should desist from ever linking the President to any political party in any manner for political goals," she said.
"It is requested that necessary steps may be taken to ensure this neutrality of the Office of the President of India is not breached in any manner," Paul added.
Recommended For You
- Wayne Rooney Breaks Bobby Charlton's Manchester United Scoring Record
- Kareena Kapoor Khan To Turn Showstopper For Anita Dongre's LFW Finale Show
- Alia-Sidharth Look Smitten as They Arrive For a Wedding Reception Together
- Australian Open 2017: Rafael Nadal Outlasts Zverev in Titanic Battle
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 2: Deals on Fitbit Charge 2, Coolpad Note 5 And More