Readymade Clothes Sale Saw 44% Rise Post Liquor Ban in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Lakhisari (Bihar): Counting virtues of prohibition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said sale of readymade garments and hosiery has increased by a whopping 44 percent in past seven months since ban on alcohol as the people are now utilising their money on these items.

Besides bumper sale of readymade garments and hosiery items, sale of sewing machines have increased by 19 percent in between April and December which clearly establishes the fact that now citizens are utilising their money which they earlier used to splurge on liquor on buying good clothes and other household items, Kumar said addressing a 'Chetna Sabha'.

"Citizens are now buying good clothes for themselves and`their children from their earning," he said in a bid to highlight how liquor ban has ushered in a drastic social change in the state.

In addition, the CM pointed towards hike in sale of milk, sweets and other household items in the seven months of prohibition.

Lakhisarai was the second stop in course of sixth leg of 'Nishchay yatra' which is aimed at taking feedback on impact of prohibition on people and preparations for implementation of "seven resolves" comprising programmes to provide electricity connection, drinking water, sewage and toilet to every household.

He also dwelt in detail about reserving 35 percent of seats in state government jobs for women and beneficial programmes for youths like free WiFi in colleges and universities, monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for two years and imparting training to hone their skill in language and behaviour.