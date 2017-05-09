Rebellion Brewing in Punjab AAP, Mann Elevation as State Chief Ruffles Feathers

New Delhi: Even as it deals with the fallout of suspended leader Kapil Mishra’s explosive allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party seems to be hurtling towards another headache in Punjab.

The party’s decision to appoint Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann as the Punjab unit president has not gone down well with other leaders, including Sukhpal Khaira who resigned as the chief whip and party spokesperson.

Gurpreet Singh Waraich, the outgoing convener of the party’s Punjab unit, questioned the "urgency" in appointing Mann as the new state chief and asked under "what pressure" this decision was taken.

"I do not understand the urgency behind appointing Bhagwant Mann as the chief of the Punjab unit. Under what pressure was this decision taken?" Waraich asked.

The decision to appoint Mann as the Punjab unit chief was taken at a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee, the top decision-making body of the party, on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

Apparently upset over his removal as the convener of the Punjab unit, Waraich said he would talk to the media on the issue on Tuesday.

Waraich was made the state convener in September 2016, replacing Sucha Singh Chhotepur who was sacked from the post on the charge of allegedly accepting money from a party volunteer.

Mann’s appointment comes days after he criticised the party’s handling of the Punjab Assembly elections. The party, which made its electoral debut in the state, managed 20 seats in the 117-member House. The Congress had swept to power with 77 seats.