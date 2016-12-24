Kashmir Refugee Row: Peace Disrupted; Separatists, Oppn Blame Govt

Srinagar: The fragile peace in the Kashmir valley has been disrupted after separatists and Opposition leaders opposed the PDP-BJP government's decision to issue domicile certificates to 1.5 lakh Hindu refugees from Pakistan.

Police on Saturday removed independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rasheed from the pavement outside Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's official residence where the lawmaker was on a 48-hour sit in to protest against government decision to issue identity certificates to West Pakistan refugees living in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rasheed along with his supporters spent the night on the pavement outside Mehbooba's Fairview residence on Gupkar road on Friday.

The MLA had on Friday warned the government against "bulldozing rights of people of state".

Prior to his detention, the MLA told CNN-News18 the state government should first deliver rights to the people of Kashmir and then talk about the refugees.

Protests still continue in the Valley as opponents claim the PDP-BJP government decision is aimed at changing the demography of the state while the the Jammu Kashmir government defends the move. The government claims issuing domicile certificates won't make Pakistani refugees state subjects, unless they are from PoK. However, the government has made it clear the refugees would be allowed to vote in parliamentary elections but will be barred from voting in Assembly polls.

The Mufti government also asserted the state can't recruit these refugees but they can be accommodated in Central paramilitary forces.