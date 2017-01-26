New Delhi: Don-turned-politician and four-time MLA from Mau constituency, Mukhtar Ansari, on Thursday joined Bahujan samaj Party (BSP). Ansari's brother, Afzal Ansari, was also inducted in the party.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, BSP supremo Mayawati inducted Ansari, his brothers Sibakatullah and Afzal, and said that Ansari's family had been framed by his political opponents.

"I am known for acting even against my own party people. I have done that as the Chief Minister. Upon forming the next government... I will continue with that spirit to ensure excellent law and order in the state," she said.

After deciding to merge his Quami Ekta Dal with BSP, Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari will be contesting from the Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. His brother Sibakatullah Ansari will be BSP the candidate from Mohammadabad in Ghazipur district.

The BSP supremo cleared the air further by announcing that she will not be taking back politicians Ateeq Ahmed, Dhananjay and DP Yadav due to their criminal backgrounds.

Reacting to Ansari's inclusion in BSP, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said: "If BSP thinks it will win by getting people with criminal backgrounds, then they will stand exposed when the election results are announced."

Taking potshots at BSP, Bhatia said that this was not the first time that people with criminal backgrounds were joining BSP. "We are going to contest the election on a positive note... and will come back with a greater majority," he said.

Mukhtar was first elected to UP assembly in 1996 on a BSP ticket. However, the controversial politician was elected a member of UP Assembly in 2002 and 2007 as an independent candidate.

Ansari joined BSP once again in 2007 and contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully. In 2010, the Mau MLA was expelled from the party owing to his involvement in criminal activities.

After forming his own party, Quami Ekta Dal in the same year, he was elected an MLA from Mau once again in 2012 Assembly elections.