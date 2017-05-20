DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Rename Babar Road After Lt Umar Fayaz, Demands Delhi BJP
New Delhi: A BJP leader has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that Babar Road in the national capital be renamed after Lieutenant Umar Fayaz who was killed by militants in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir on May 9.
In his letter, Tejinder Pal Bagga, the spokesperson of the Delhi BJP, said renaming Babar Road after the army officer "will help in keeping his story alive ... as a reminder of how a young man laid down his life for the motherland."
"It is not an RSS agenda as people might think. I want recognition for Lt Fayaz. It has nothing to do with history which tells us that Babar was an attacker who had come to India to rule," he said.
Babar Road in Lutyens Delhi falls under the jurisdiction of the civic body that has affected two big ticket renaming exercises over the last two years.
Bagga said he has also written to New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who is a member of the NDMC.
