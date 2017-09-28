Respect Kamal Nath, but I Have No Greed for CM Post: Jyotiraditya Scindia

A day after senior party colleague Kamal Nath proposed him as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister candidate for 2018, Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the designation was not an issue at all and he had no greed of any particular position.“Whoever is elected as a leader, he/she will get full support from Kamal Nath and me. The party is united and is working towards victory,” the Scindia family scion said.On Wednesday, Kamal Nath had endorsed Scindia’s candidature for the post of chief minister.Meanwhile, other regional heavyweights from the party took refuge in party high command’s decision on the leadership issue for 2018 Assembly polls.Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said that he had utmost respect for senior leaders like Kamal Nath, but was quick to add that it was up to the party high command to take a final call.“My politics starts and ends at Gandhi’s home,” said Singh, son of former chief minister and the late Congress veteran Arjun Singh.Singh, riding high on his father’s legacy, enjoys sizable backing in caste-equation-ridden Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh.Besides, the party’s prominent tribal face and leader in tribal dominated Ratlam-Jhabua region, Kantilal Bhuria, too, did not comment candidly on Nath’s views on Scindia.“A final decision on leadership issue would be taken by the party high command and we would back it,” said Bhuria, adding that both Nath and Scindia were senior leaders of the party.Congress state head Arun Yadav also voiced Bhuria’s opinion.Meanwhile, most opinionated of them all, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, known for his candid views both on and off social media, did not respond to Nath’s remarks.Singh, however, will start his 3400-km yatra along the Narmada River on September 30.