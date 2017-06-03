Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay was Hobnobbing with Top Ministers in BJP: Sources

Kolkata: The Rajya Sabha CPI (M) MP Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay was suspended mainly for his frequent meetings with Union Ministers of BJP and representatives of big industrial houses in New Delhi, said party insiders.

The party has asked for his explanation on why he used to meet them.

“For the last one year we were receiving complaints that he was crossing the party line and personally meeting union ministers of BJP and powerful people from the business houses. Despite repeated warnings, he ignored party’s instruction and failed to justify his meetings,” said a source.

Party sources claimed that a total of 11 women - few of them from the party cadres in Kolkata and in New Delhi – have also complained about his misbehaviour.

Ritabarata is known to be very close to former chief minister of Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and he is the one who recommended Ritabrata’s name for the Rajya Sabha seat. Over the years (after he became the MP in 2014), Ritabrata developed serious differences with Left Front Chairman Biman Bose.

On many occasions, Bose raised the issues with senior party leaders, and Ritabrata was warned to maintain party decorum.

The party decided to show the door to Ritabrata when he abandoned CPI (M) Politburo member and Lok Sabha MP Md Salim to face police wrath at Left’s ‘Nabanna Chalo abhiyan’ on May 22.

On the day, Ritabrata was seen actively participating in the party work but he is alleged to have disappeared when police resorted to lathicharge to chase the party workers away.

“There are allegations that he went missing from the spot leaving Salim da alone to face police wrath. The party took the matter seriously and finally, considering all allegations, it was decided to suspend him for three months,” a party insider said.

“A three-member inquiry committee headed by Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Salim is probing the matter. The other members in the committee are Madan Ghosh and Mridul De,” CPI (M) state secretary Suryakanta Mishra said.

“Inquiry committee has been asked to submit a report within two months, based on all the charges made against him in recent times. Till then, he will remain suspended,” Mishra said.

Ritabrata is the former General Secretary of the Students’ Federation of India. He was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal in February 2014. He has been accused of heckling West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra outside Niti Aayog office in New Delhi.

Opponents have often taken potshots at Ritabrata on social media for his use of Apple watch, Mont Blanc pen and other expensive gadgets.

CPI (M) on Friday said Ritabrata was suspended from the party for ‘leading a lavish life’.

Despite repeated attempts Ritabrata was not available for a comment.