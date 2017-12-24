RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Gets Access to TV, Newspaper in Birsa Munda Jail
The former Bihar CM can meet guests between 8 am and 12 noon during weekdays in line with the jail manual, Birsa Munda Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Choudhary said.
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Getty Images)
Ranchi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who was convicted by a special CBI court on Saturday in a fodder scam case, is entitled to a newspaper and a television set at the Birsa Munda jail, a senior jail officer said.
The former Bihar CM can meet guests between 8 am and 12 noon during weekdays in line with the jail manual, Birsa Munda Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Choudhary said.
Prasad, who had undergone a heart surgery in 2014, has several restrictions on his diet.
The Jharkhand unit president of the RJD, Annapurna Devi, said Prasad was served jail food on Thursday.
The senior RJD leader also said they might consider delivering him home-cooked food in the days to come. Lalu along with 15 others were convicted by the special CBI court for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994.
The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on January 3.
The former Bihar CM can meet guests between 8 am and 12 noon during weekdays in line with the jail manual, Birsa Munda Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Choudhary said.
Prasad, who had undergone a heart surgery in 2014, has several restrictions on his diet.
The Jharkhand unit president of the RJD, Annapurna Devi, said Prasad was served jail food on Thursday.
The senior RJD leader also said they might consider delivering him home-cooked food in the days to come. Lalu along with 15 others were convicted by the special CBI court for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994.
The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on January 3.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Serena Williams to Return in Abu Dhabi With Australian Open in Mind
- Shah Rukh Khan Inspires John Cena With His Ted Talk
- Tiger Zinda Hai BO Collection: Salman Khan-starrer Continues To Pack a Punch
- Remembering The Legendary Singer Mohammed Rafi On His 93rd Birth Anniversary
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017