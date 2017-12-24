GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Gets Access to TV, Newspaper in Birsa Munda Jail

The former Bihar CM can meet guests between 8 am and 12 noon during weekdays in line with the jail manual, Birsa Munda Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Choudhary said.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2017, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Gets Access to TV, Newspaper in Birsa Munda Jail
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Getty Images)
Ranchi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who was convicted by a special CBI court on Saturday in a fodder scam case, is entitled to a newspaper and a television set at the Birsa Munda jail, a senior jail officer said.

The former Bihar CM can meet guests between 8 am and 12 noon during weekdays in line with the jail manual, Birsa Munda Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Choudhary said.

Prasad, who had undergone a heart surgery in 2014, has several restrictions on his diet.

The Jharkhand unit president of the RJD, Annapurna Devi, said Prasad was served jail food on Thursday.

The senior RJD leader also said they might consider delivering him home-cooked food in the days to come. Lalu along with 15 others were convicted by the special CBI court for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on January 3.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php