RJD Leader Raghuvansh Prasad Calls Organisational Elections a Farce

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Thursday came down heavily on the processes of internal elections in the party saying everything is pre-decided.The party has decided to hold organisational elections next month. The process will begin on November 4 and will end on November 20, the same day party’s national president would be elected.But for Raghuvansh Prasad, who has been with RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad since 1990, the whole process is a farce."See the schedule of the elections. They will start membership campaign for three days and then elections in the next three days. What is this? Clearly an eyewash," he said.Prasad argues that the elections are being held only to meet the statutory requirements laid down by the Election Commission. "This is done only to complete formalities. Nobody will tell on record but names are always pre-decided," he said.The RJD is struggling to keep its flock together as its top leaders Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are facing various corruption charges.Central agencies — CBI and ED — have filed cases against Lalu's family members accusing them of amassing benami properties which forced Nitish Kumar to snap ties with the RJD and returned to the NDA fold.