RJD Workers Attack BJP Office in Patna

Patna: A day after the Income Tax department raided the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, more than a hundred RJD workers attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Patna.

The BJP is set to hold a state wide agitation against the Nitish Kumar-led coalition government in which Lalu's RJD is a partner. The BJP is demanding removal of Lalu's sons, Tej Pratap and Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, from the cabinet.

While protests were on at several places in the city, RJD youth wing workers marched towards the BJP office on Beerchand Patel Marg. BJP supporters tried to stop them which led to clashes between the two groups. BJP state president Nityanand Rai claimed that as many as 15 party workers were injured in the attack.

Senior BJP leader, Sushil Kumar Modi, who has recently raised a string of corruption charges against Lalu Yadav, termed this attack as an act of desperation and threatened the Nitish Kumar government of a nationwide agitation against it if they stay silent on this 'gundagardi'.

BJP workers also clashed with the police as they were heading towards the RJD office in retaliation. Hundreds of policemen have been deployed in the area as offices of both parties are at a distance of just 100 meters.

Sushil Modi has announced his decision to meet Director General of Police (DGP) and submit a report. On the other hand, RJD leader Manoj Jha alleged that his party workers were demonstrating peacefully when BJP workers hurled stones at them and in reply they retaliated.