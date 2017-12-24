RK Nagar By-Election Result 2017 LIVE: TTV Dinakaran Set for Big Win in Amma's Constituency, Crosses 20,000-Mark; BJP Trailing Below NOTA

LIVE HIGHLIGHTS: TTV Dinakaran seems set for a big win in the by-election to RK Nagar assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. Thanking voters, the sidelined AIADMK leader has vowed to bring down the EPS-OPS government in the state “within three months”. He is right now on his way from Madurai to Chennai, but supporters have already started celebrating outside his residence and the counting centre. After touching down in Chennai, Dinakaran will head to the Amma Memorial at Marina Beach to pay respects to J Jayalalithaa. The bypoll was primarily a contest between Dinakaran and the merged faction of chief minister E Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam, with the result deciding the battle for Jayalalithaa’s legacy. While Dinakaran contested as an Independent candidate, the EPS-OPS faction had fielded Madhusudhanan. The DMK, too, tried to make it a triangular contest, fielding N Maruthu Ganesh. The bypoll was first scheduled to be held in April this year, but was cancelled due to complaints of large-scale voter bribery. This round of voting was also not devoid of controversy. A Dinakaran loyalist released a video on the eve of the by-election purportedly showing Jayalalithaa in a hospital few days before her death. Counting to by-elections is also being held in three other states. While the BJP is leading in Sikandra (Uttar Pradesh) and Pakke-Kasang (Arunachal Pradesh), it has won in Likabali (Arunachal). The Trinamool Congress is leading in Sabang (West Bengal).



Current Leads

TTV Dinakaran (Independent): 20,298

E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK): 9,672

N Maruthu Ganesh (DMK): 5,091

NOTA: 493

BJP: 318



Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you LIVE updates:

Dec 24, 2017 12:01 pm (IST) #SIKANDRA: LEADS | The BJP is leading with 19,879 votes in the by-election to the Sikandra Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party is at the second spot with 18,560 votes. The Congress is trailing at the third spot with 3,943 votes. Sikandra constituency falls in Kanpur Dehat district, a place which gained notoriety after the 1981 Behmai massacre of 21 upper caste Rajputs allegedly by Phoolan Devi and her gang to avenge her rape. The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal on July 22 due to illness. The BJP had fielded Pal's son Ajit Pal Singh, who fought mainly against Seema Sachan of the Samajwadi Party and Prabhakar of the Congress party.

Dec 24, 2017 11:51 am (IST) BJP's Subramanian Swamy is taking potshots at his own party after its dismal show in the RK Nagar by-election: TN BJP record: A national ruling party gets a quarter of NOTA’s vote. Time for accountability — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 24, 2017

Dec 24, 2017 11:46 am (IST) #SABANG | LEADS | The Trinamool Congress is leading in the Sabang Assembly seat by-election in West Bengal with 1,03,810 votes. The Left Front is trailing at the second spot with 41,570 votes. The BJP is trailing with 36,727 votes. The Trinamool had fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of Manas Bhunia, a former Congress MLA who had defected to the Mamata Banerjee-led party earlier this year necessitating the by-election. Bhunia had won the seat in last year's assembly polls. The BJP had nominated Antara Bhattacharya, while the Congress has fielded Chiranjib Bhowmick, a local leader. Rita Mandal of the CPI(M) is contesting as a Left Front candidate.

Dec 24, 2017 11:43 am (IST) LEADS | After the fourth round, TTV Dinakaran is leading with 20,298 votes in RK Nagar by-election, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 9,672 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 5,091 votes. The votes for NOTA have been recorded at 493 so far, while the BJP has only managed 318.

Dec 24, 2017 11:30 am (IST) TTV Dinakaran, after he reaches Chennai, will directly go to Amma (Jayalalithaa) memorial in Marina Beach.

Dec 24, 2017 11:07 am (IST) LEADS | After the third round, TTV Dinakaran is leading with 15,868 votes in RK Nagar by-election, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 7,033 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 3,750 votes.

Dec 24, 2017 11:01 am (IST) Visuals of AIADMK agents creating a ruckus inside the counting center and throwing a chair: #EXCLUSIVE - AIADMK supporters attack EC officials. Paramilitary forces brought in.#RkNagarByPoll



LIVE: https://t.co/r2Zqa4JZMP pic.twitter.com/6ZyJpy5fl3 — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 24, 2017

Dec 24, 2017 10:54 am (IST) #LIKABALI: BJP leader Kiren Rijiju has congratulated his party members for winning the Likabali by-election in Arunachal Pradesh: Congratulations to @BJP4India ! The MLA bye-election of Likabali Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh is won by BJP. Pakke-Kesang Assembly counting is still going on. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 24, 2017

Dec 24, 2017 10:51 am (IST) "The EPS-OPS government will fall in three months," says TTV Dinakaran, while addressing the media at Madurai airport. He added that the RK Nagar elections result reflects the mindset of the Tamil Nadu people, who want to see him take over Jayalalithaa's seat and her legacy. His supporters cheer him as 'RK Nagar MLA TTV Dinakaran'.

Dec 24, 2017 10:38 am (IST) #SABANG: LEADS | The Trinamool Congress is leading in the Sabang Assembly seat by-election in West Bengal with 54,714 votes. The CPI(M) is trailing at the second spot with 30,023 votes. The BJP is trailing with 21,629 votes. The Trinamool had fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of Manas Bhunia, a former Congress MLA who had defected to the Mamata Banerjee-led party earlier this year necessitating the by-election. Bhunia had won the seat in last year's assembly polls. The BJP had nominated Antara Bhattacharya, while the Congress has fielded Chiranjib Bhowmick, a local leader. Rita Mandal of the CPI(M) is contesting as a Left Front candidate.

Dec 24, 2017 10:37 am (IST) BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has tweeted about the RK Nagar by-poll leads, which show TTV Dinakaran surging ahead. The leader had earlier thrown his weight behind Dinakaran, claiming that VK Sasikala's nephew alone could 'save Tamil Nadu': Dinakaran seems to have won the R K Nagar election caused by JJ death. I expect to see the two ADMK factions now to unite for 2019 LS poll — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 24, 2017

Dec 24, 2017 10:35 am (IST) LEADS | After the second round, TTV Dinakaran is leading with 10421 votes in RK Nagar by-election, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 4521 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 2323 votes.

Dec 24, 2017 10:31 am (IST) #SIKANDRA: LEADS | The BJP is leading with 13,758 votes in the by-election to the Sikandra Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party is at the second spot with 9,968 votes. The Congress is trailing at the third spot with 1,665 votes. Sikandra constituency falls in Kanpur Dehat district, a place which gained notoriety after the 1981 Behmai massacre of 21 upper caste Rajputs allegedly by Phoolan Devi and her gang to avenge her rape. The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal on July 22 due to illness. The BJP had fielded Pal's son Ajit Pal Singh, who fought mainly against Seema Sachan of the Samajwadi Party and Prabhakar of the Congress party.

Dec 24, 2017 10:27 am (IST) #PAKKE-KESSANG: LEADS | After two rounds of counting, the BJP is leading with 1247 votes, followed closely by the Congress with 1143. In this in Arunachal, former deputy chief minister Kameng Dolo (Congress) is contesting against BJP nominee BR Waghe. The Pakke-Kessang seat fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared null and void the election of Kameng Dolo from the seat in 2014 following an election petition filed against him by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly.

Dec 24, 2017 10:13 am (IST) LEADS | TTV Dinakaran is currently leading with 10391 votes in RK Nagar by-election. He is followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 4520 votes, while DMK's Maruthu Ganesh gets 2323 votes.

Dec 24, 2017 10:09 am (IST) While the DEO claimed that counting has resumed, News18 reporters inside the center are saying that there is still chaos inside the counting hall.

Dec 24, 2017 9:57 am (IST) #SIKANDRA: LEADS | The BJP is leading with 8,636 votes in the by-election to the Sikandra Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party is at the second spot with 5,667 votes. The Congress is trailing at third spot with 979 votes. Sikandra constituency falls in Kanpur Dehat district, a place which gained notoriety after the 1981 Behmai massacre of 21 upper caste Rajputs allegedly by Phoolan Devi and her gang to avenge her rape. The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal on July 22 due to illness. The BJP had fielded Pal's son Ajit Pal Singh, who fought mainly against Seema Sachan of the Samajwadi Party and Prabhakar of the Congress party. A total of 12 aspirants were in the contest, including five independent candidates. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Mathura Pal had polled 87,879 votes, defeating the nearest Bahujan Samaj Party rival Mahendra Katiyar (Bablu), who got 49,776 votes.

Dec 24, 2017 9:53 am (IST) AIADMK agents and cadres are demanding that journalists be evicted from the center as they are spreading information about the leads. The police and para-military have restored peace and the compilation of second round of votes has resumed.

Dec 24, 2017 9:42 am (IST) Meanwhile, TTV Dinakaran's supporters are celebrating as early trends show him leading by a huge margin: Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran supporters celebrate outside a counting center as early official EC trends indicate his lead #RKNagarByPoll pic.twitter.com/XfBkehnknB — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017

Dec 24, 2017 9:41 am (IST) A massive fight has broken out inside the Queen Mary's college, where the counting for RK Nagar by-election is taking place. News18 has exclusive visuals of AIADMK agents clashing with counting officials and even chairs flying inside the center. Para-military forces have been rushed in to handle the situation:

Dec 24, 2017 9:31 am (IST) There are unconfirmed reports that counting officials have been attacked by AIADMK agents inside the center.

Dec 24, 2017 9:26 am (IST) LEADS | After the second round, TTV Dinakaran is leading with 7276 votes in RK Nagar by-election. He is followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who got 2737 votes at the end of the first round, while DMK's Maruthu Ganesh gets 1181 votes at Round 1 end.

Dec 24, 2017 9:23 am (IST) Counting has been halted as a war of words has broken out between the agents of TTV Dinakaran and AIADMK.

Dec 24, 2017 9:17 am (IST) "It might seem like someone is initially leading in a race but in the end, we will win," says AIADMK candidate Madhusudhanan.

Dec 24, 2017 9:14 am (IST) Interestingly, the BJP has so far garnered 66 votes, while NOTA has at 102. Meanwhile, TTV Dinakaran is expected to reach Chennai at noon after his flight got delayed.

Dec 24, 2017 9:05 am (IST) While there are 18 micro observers drawn from Central government services, each of the 14 counting tables in the RK Nagar by-poll will be monitored by one of them, according to election authorities. The entire counting process of the by-election is being videographed and arrangements have been made to announce the results after the conclusion of counting of each round.

Dec 24, 2017 8:55 am (IST) #SABANG: LEADS | The Trinamool Congress is leading in the Sabang Assembly seat in West Bengal. The Trinamool had fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of Manas Bhunia, a former Congress MLA who had defected to the Mamata Banerjee-led party earlier this year necessitating the by-election. Bhunia had won the seat in last year's assembly polls. The BJP had nominated Antara Bhattacharya, while the Congress has fielded Chiranjib Bhowmick, a local leader. Rita Mandal of the CPI(M) is contesting as a Left Front candidate.

Dec 24, 2017 8:53 am (IST) LEADS | TTV Dinakaran is leading with 1891 votes in RK Nagar by-election. He is followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 646 votes, while DMK's Maruthu Ganesh gets 360 votes.