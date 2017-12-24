RK Nagar By-Election Result LIVE: People Have Elected Amma's Successor, Says Dinakaran After Big Win

Dinakaran lays claim to being the ‘real’ AIADMK and says that the people of RK Nagar have elected Amma’s successor. “It’s a victory for all. This government will not be here for two more months. Two leaves symbol was a victory symbol when it was with Amma. Now it's with villains. How can they win?” he asks, adding, “Whatever I had said has happened. Wait for a couple of months.”
Event Highlights
Final Tally
TTV Dinakaran (Independent): 89,013
E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK): 48,306
N Maruthu Ganesh (DMK): 24,651
Stay tuned as Aakarshuk Sarna brings you LIVE updates:
TTV Dinakaran, speaking to CNN-News18 after the poll victory, says the EPS-OPS government in Tamil Nadu would fall in three months. “People do not want this government to continue,” he said. When asked if he would try to poach MLAs from the opposing faction, he said he would not have to do anything, the government would die on its own.
DMK’s working president MK Stalin has blamed the Election Commission for the party’s abject performance in the RK Nagar bypoll. “Not DMK, it was the Election Commission of India that faced a ‘Himalayan’ defeat in RK Nagar bypoll,” he told reporters. The party’s candidate, Maruthu Ganesh, has lost his deposit.
DMK’s working president MK Stalin has blamed the Election Commission for the party’s abject performance in the RK Nagar bypoll. “Not DMK, it was the Election Commission of India that faced a ‘Himalayan’ defeat in RK Nagar bypoll,” he told reporters. The party’s candidate, Maruthu Ganesh, has lost his deposit.
It’s official. Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, who contested the RK Nagar bypoll as an independent candidate, has scripted a historic victory by wresting Jayalalithaa’s erstwhile seat and rocking the boat of EPS and OPS. After nineteen rounds of counting, Dinakaran polled 89,013 votes, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who got 48,306 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who got 24,651 votes.
CLICK TO READ | Dinakaran's RK Nagar Victory Puts Writing on the Wall for EPS-OPS Combine
Chennai: The big win for the TTV Dinakaran faction in the prestigious RK Nagar bypoll was not unexpected. Many grass root level political workers had predicted it.
TTV Dinakaran has mathematically won the RK Nagar bypoll. Only 32,000 votes are left to be counted and TTV Dinakaran has already extended his lead to over 36,000 votes. After 15 rounds of counting, Dinakaran is ahead with 81,317, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 44,522 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 22,962 votes.
CLICK TO READ | 'Comeback Kid' Dinakaran Vows to Down EPS-OPS Govt in 3 Months
The sidelined AIADMK leader who fought as an Independent candidate said,
#SIKANDRA: WIN | The BJP has won the by-election to the Sikandra Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate by around 7,000 votes. Sikandra constituency falls in Kanpur Dehat district, a place which gained notoriety after the 1981 Behmai massacre of 21 upper caste Rajputs allegedly by Phoolan Devi and her gang to avenge her rape. The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal on July 22 due to illness. The BJP had fielded Pal's son Ajit Pal Singh, who fought mainly against Seema Sachan of the Samajwadi Party and Prabhakar of the Congress party. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Mathura Pal had polled 87,879 votes, defeating the nearest Bahujan Samaj Party rival Mahendra Katiyar (Bablu), who got 49,776 votes.
#SABANG: WIN | The Trinamool Congress has won the Sabang Assembly seat by-election in West Bengal with 1,06,179 votes, wresting the seat from the Congress. The Trinamool had fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of Manas Bhunia, a former Congress MLA who had defected to the Mamata Banerjee-led party earlier this year necessitating the by-election. Bhunia had won the seat in last year's assembly polls. The BJP had nominated Antara Bhattacharya, while the Congress has fielded Chiranjib Bhowmick, a local leader. Rita Mandal of the CPI(M) is contesting as a Left Front candidate.
#LIKABALI: WIN | The BJP has won the by-election to Likabali Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh with 2,908 votes, while the Peoples Party of Arunachal managed only 2,136 votes. The constituency witnessed a multi-cornered contest by Kardo Nyigyor (BJP), Modam Dini (Congress), Gumke Riba of Peoples Party of Arunachal and Independent candidate Sengo Taipodia. The Likabali seat had fallen vacant after the death of state health and family welfare minister Jomde Kena in September.
CLICK TO READ | Sikandra By-Election Result 2017: BJP Set to Up Its UP Count, Leading in Seat of Phoolan Devi Fame
The BJP is leading with 24,823 votes in the by-election to the Sikandra Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party is at the second spot with 23,011 votes.
#SIKANDRA: LEADS | The BJP is leading with 19,879 votes in the by-election to the Sikandra Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party is at the second spot with 18,560 votes. The Congress is trailing at the third spot with 3,943 votes. Sikandra constituency falls in Kanpur Dehat district, a place which gained notoriety after the 1981 Behmai massacre of 21 upper caste Rajputs allegedly by Phoolan Devi and her gang to avenge her rape. The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal on July 22 due to illness. The BJP had fielded Pal's son Ajit Pal Singh, who fought mainly against Seema Sachan of the Samajwadi Party and Prabhakar of the Congress party.
BJP's Subramanian Swamy is taking potshots at his own party after its dismal show in the RK Nagar by-election:
TN BJP record: A national ruling party gets a quarter of NOTA’s vote. Time for accountability— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 24, 2017
#SABANG | LEADS | The Trinamool Congress is leading in the Sabang Assembly seat by-election in West Bengal with 1,03,810 votes. The Left Front is trailing at the second spot with 41,570 votes. The BJP is trailing with 36,727 votes. The Trinamool had fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of Manas Bhunia, a former Congress MLA who had defected to the Mamata Banerjee-led party earlier this year necessitating the by-election. Bhunia had won the seat in last year's assembly polls. The BJP had nominated Antara Bhattacharya, while the Congress has fielded Chiranjib Bhowmick, a local leader. Rita Mandal of the CPI(M) is contesting as a Left Front candidate.
-
24 Dec, 2017 | Sri Lanka in India SL vs IND 135/720.0 overs 139/519.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
-
23 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand NZ vs WI 325/650.0 overs 121/1028.0 oversNew Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
-
22 Dec, 2017 | Sri Lanka in India IND vs SL 260/520.0 overs 172/917.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs
-
20 Dec, 2017 | Sri Lanka in India IND vs SL 180/320.0 overs 87/1016.0 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 93 runs
-
20 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand WI vs NZ 248/950.0 overs 249/546.0 oversNew Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets