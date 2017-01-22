RLD Releases 3rd List of Candidates for UP Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Sunday released its third list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections spanning 18 constituencies which will go to polls during the first two phases.

The list features crucial Assembly constituencies of western UP including Deoband, Budhana, Meeurt, Agra Cantt, Moradabad Rural, Mathura and Rampur.

Among those who have made it to the third list include Bhupeshwar Tyagi from Deoband, Yograj Singh from Budhana, Mohammed Kamraan-ul Haq from Moradabad Rural, Asim Khan from Rampur, Salim Khan from Amroha, Swadesh Kumar Suman from Agra

Cantt. and Narendra Baghel from Ehtmadpur, according to an official statement by RLD.

While Sanjeev Dhama will fight from Meerut Cantt., Pappu Gurjar has got ticket from Meerut South, Shamshad Chaudhary from Sahibabad, Manoj Gautam from Khurja and Ashok Agrawal from Mathura, the release said.

Mohammed Nabi Lambardar will contest from Kundarki seat while Naveen Kumar Gupta has got ticket from Suar, Satyaveer Yadav from Divai, Vakeel Chaudhary from Sardhana, Santosh Sharma from Vilaspur, Kapil Chandra from Dhanaura.

The polling for the 73 Assembly seats in phase-I will be held on February 11, while for the 67 seats in phase-II on February 15.

Having failed to strike a deal with the Samajwadi Party or Congress, RLD had announced that it will field candidates on all the 403 Assembly seats in UP in alliance with JD(U) and 10 smaller parties.

With Sunday's announcement, the Ajit Singh-led party has so far released names of 61 candidates, mostly for the phase I and II of the polls.

UP will go for polls in seven phases beginning February 11. The last dates for filing nominations for the first and second phases are January 24 and 27, respectively. The election results will be out on March 11.