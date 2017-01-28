RLD Releases 8th List of Candidates for UP Elections 2017

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which aims to add a 'fourth dimension' in Uttar Pradesh politics, on Saturday released its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state spanning 27 constituencies.

The prominent seats for which candidates have been announced include Lucknow East, Aligarh, Bareilly City, Barelliy Cantt, Saharanpur.

While Luv Kumar Bansal has got ticket from Aligarh, Iktedaruddin was nominated from Bareilly City, Atul Saxena from Barelliy Cantt, Liaqat Ali Khan from Lakhimpur, Rabeti Sharma from Mohammadi, Rohit Agarwal from Lucknow East, ex-MLA Chandrabhadra Singh from Sultanpur Sadar, according to an official RLD statement.

The party has also fielded former MLAs Sripati Azad and Ganpat Singh from Maharjganj Sadar and Maharajganj, respectively, while Krishna Jaiswal from Deoria Sadar in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Besides these, the Ajit Singh-led party has announced candidates from Chharra, Sahsawaan, Bhojipura, Bithri Chainpur, Bisalpur, Jalalabad, Nigahsan, Shrinagar, Isauli, Sirathu, Shravasti, Tarabganj, Khadda, Raniganj, Kursi, Khaleelabad and Ghanghata.

With Saturday's announcement, RLD has so far released names of 109 candidates.

Having failed to strike a deal with the Samajwadi Party and Congress, RLD had announced that it will field candidates on all the 403 Assembly seats in alliance with JD(U) and other smaller parties as it is making efforts to come up with the 'fourth dimension' in the crucial state polls.

In the last UP Assembly elections in 2012, RLD, which claims to wield power in western UP, had contested 40 seats and managed to win nine seats while forfeiting deposit on 20.

The polling for 73 Assembly seats in phase-I will be held on February 11, while for the 67 seats in phase-II on February 15.

UP will go for polls in seven phases beginning February 11. The last dates for filing nominations for the first and second phases are January 24 and 27, respectively. The election results will be out on March 11.