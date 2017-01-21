RLD Releases Second List, Names 35 More Candidates

New Delhi: As the possibility of a Bihar-style “Grand Alliance” in UP looks increasingly unlikely, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming UP assembly polls next month.

This comes just a day after the party had declared that it had the support of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) and that they would contest on all 403 assembly seats in the state.

On Friday, the party had announced candidates from mostly its strongholds in western UP, including Baghpat, Baraut, Chhaprauli, Loni and Modinagar. On Saturday, too, most of the seats announced were in western UP, many of which have sitting RLD MLAs.

While the party had won nine seats in the 2012 assembly polls, it drew a blank in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as its core voter base – the Jats of western UP – had flocked to the BJP. RLD was hoping to win back support of the Jats, many of whom are dissatisfied with the BJP, but those hopes seemed dashed after UP CM Akhilesh Yadav sprung a surprise and unilaterally declared 209 candidates for the first three phases on Friday.

RLD had reacted sharply as the SP shut the door on a potential alliance. RLD General Secretary Trilok Tyagi said, “We will contest in all 403 seats in the state. The SP spoke to us and then went away. If Akhilesh doesn't want to be CM then what can we do? They (SP) are doing this under pressure from BJP. They are siding with the communal forces and we will not let that happen. Mulayam was right when he said some in his party are scared of CBI. At this stage, we can’t say if we will go with Congress if their talks fail too.”