1-min read

Robert Vadra Accuses BJP Leaders of Stalking Him on Social Media

"Senior BJP leaders seem to be obsessed with me and my family; they are stalking me on social media and doing a cut/paste of my pictures to tweet.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2017, 4:43 PM IST
Robert Vadra Accuses BJP Leaders of Stalking Him on Social Media
File photo of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra. (Picture courtesy: Facebook)
New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Thursday accused some BJP leaders of "stalking" him and his family on social media and using his posts as "crutches" for running their election campaigns.

Vadra tagged a picture of him and his wife Priyanka Gandhi purportedly posted by Union minister Giriraj Singh on the latter's Twitter account along with a caption "Giving job to Chinese".

The photo, however, was not seen on the minister's verified account.

"Senior BJP leaders seem to be obsessed with me and my family; they are stalking me on social media and doing a cut/paste of my pictures to tweet.

"They seem to use me and my posts as crutches, for their comparisons and election campaigns," Vadra said on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.








In an apparent reference to the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the businessman said, "The people of India have understood the rights and wrongs and the trivial ways of this government, and it will be evident in the next few months".

The Congress has launched major campaigns in the poll-bound states. Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 9, while Gujarat will face the ballot on December 9 and December 14.
