As the debate on whether to Rohingya refugees rages in the country, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has weighed in, saying the Northeast experience with immigrants has been “very bad”. Speaking to CNN-News18, Sarma, who jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP in 2015, also took on Rahul Gandhi for his comments on dynastic politics.Edited excerpts:Our experience in the Northeast with immigrants has been very bad. Over 30% people are immigrants and as a result the indigenous people are fast losing their identity. We are fast losing our culture, we are losing our land. Our monasteries and temples have been encroached upon. We are in very serious trouble when it comes to immigrant. So, drawing from my experience in the Northeast, I don't think any more people should be given asylum or refugee status in India.We have to believe the Government of India because it is privy to all information. When the Government of India has on oath submitted before the Supreme Court that they (immigrants) pose a threat to national security, I think we should believe in that. And ultimately the issue will be decided by the honourable Supreme Court. I think we should wait for the final verdict.I think the UN Human Rights Commission and the Security Council should come to the Northeast and see how a community is losing its identity because of our large heart. We are losing our culture. I think nobody will be that generous at the cost of our national security and national identity. So we should help Rohingya in Myanmar and in Bangladesh, but I think we should not invite them or give them refugee status in Assam or anywhere else in India.I can't really say what the problem is here, but I can say from my experience that today in Assam and the rest of Northeast, our indigenous people are losing their identity because of the immigrants. So the Government of India should be very careful. What Northeast is facing today, the rest of India shouldn't face tomorrow.I don't know if Rahul Gandhi is proposing to contest the next elections from Berkeley or Princeton. But there is no traction (for his speeches) back home. I think if there's an election today, after the Berkeley and Princeton speeches, he'd lose badly. People on the ground haven't heard his speech and, basically, whoever has heard his speech, is disgusted with the way he defamed our country. He said our country’s politics is based on dynastic rule. With his comment, he lost whatever goodwill the Congress might have had. I think this US tour will backfire on him like anything.No, no. I think he has become more arrogant. How can a person say that India is ruled by dynasts. I have seen Rahul Gandhi. That defeat (in 2014) should have made him polite, made him humble, but it has made him more arrogant. This is a speech by an arrogant prince.I think Deen Dayal is a part of the legacy of India. And our Assamese people are very much a part of India. There are few Left liberals who don't like the way the BJP is expanding its base in the Northeast. We will overcome this.