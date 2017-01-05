Rose Valley Scam Live: TMC MPs Forcibly Try to Enter South Block, Detained

Event Highlights
Several TMC MPs on Thursday forcibly attempted to enter Prime Minister's office at South Block while they were protesting the arrest of their party MPs- Sudip Bandyopadhya, Tapas Pal- in connection with Rose Valley scam, but were detained by Delhi Police.
Singer turned BJP minister Babul Supriyo dared the west Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to bring out any evidence against him in relation to the scam.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP leaders will meet home minister Rajnath Singh today to apprise him of the situation in the state.
The attack on BJP leaders and party headquarter come on the heel of arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhya in Rose valley chit fund scam.
Don't want to make issue of attack on my house;everyone's safe but attacking ground level BJP workers in WB is wrong-Babul Supriyo,Union Min pic.twitter.com/dnpsFc6bOF— ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017
Delhi: TMC leaders protest outside PMO, raise slogans 'Modi hatao desh bachao' pic.twitter.com/9YVXLOqOxo— ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017
No•I am talking about a woman who is called 'Didi' - that term emanates affection, so when BJP women r attacked, we may expect a LITTLE more https://t.co/rfZQOOFXxQ— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 5, 2017
Wil be filing a separate case against Sougato Roy•Last night on LiveTV (News18), he said I am on RoseValley PayRoll&took crores of cash too— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 5, 2017
If Didi(Mamata Banerjee) has any evidence against me in Rose valley case then she should bring it forward: Babul Supriyo,Union Minister pic.twitter.com/JgmaInZFIt— ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017