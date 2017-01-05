Rose Valley Scam Live: TMC MPs Forcibly Try to Enter South Block, Detained

Several TMC MPs on Thursday forcibly attempted to enter Prime Minister's office at South Block while they were protesting the arrest of their party MPs- Sudip Bandyopadhya, Tapas Pal- in connection with Rose Valley scam, but were detained by Delhi Police.

Singer turned BJP minister Babul Supriyo dared the west Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to bring out any evidence against him in relation to the scam.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP leaders will meet home minister Rajnath Singh today to apprise him of the situation in the state.

The attack on BJP leaders and party headquarter come on the heel of arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhya in Rose valley chit fund scam.