Rose Valley Scam Live: TMC MPs Forcibly Try to Enter South Block, Detained

News18.com | January 5, 2017, 2:40 PM IST
Several TMC MPs on Thursday forcibly attempted to enter Prime Minister's office at South Block while they were protesting the arrest of their party MPs- Sudip Bandyopadhya, Tapas Pal- in connection with Rose Valley scam, but were detained by Delhi Police.

Singer turned BJP minister Babul Supriyo dared the west Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to bring out any evidence against him in relation to the scam.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP leaders will meet home minister Rajnath Singh today to apprise him of the situation in the state.

The attack on BJP leaders and party headquarter come on the heel of arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhya in Rose valley chit fund scam.

Jan 5, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)

Babul Supriyo says he will file civil and criminal defamation case against Saugata Roy,Tapas Pal and Nandini Pal, in talks with lawyers: ANI 


Jan 5, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)

Jan 5, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)

Stop political vendetta: TMC MPs raises slogans  


Jan 5, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)

Protesting on the streets so much will not help. The fact that they are protesting so much will make people think they have a lot to hide. These protests will not help: BJP leader GVL Narshimha on TMC protest


Jan 5, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)

Tarek Fatah was to do a program where in people were to come. Didi is trying to rule like Hitler. Criminals and goon are near Didi. I will file a civil and criminal defamation against Sougata Roy: Babul Supriyo


Jan 5, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)

TMC MPs detained by Delhi Police (Pic courtesy Sunil Sagar/Network18)


Jan 5, 2017 2:15 pm (IST)

TMC leaders protest outside PMO, protesters have been detained by Delhi Police, reported ANI 


Jan 5, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)

Jan 5, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)

TMC MPs forcibly try to enter South Block in a show of protest 


Jan 5, 2017 2:03 pm (IST)

Jan 5, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)

Jan 5, 2017 1:11 pm (IST)

BJP delegation from West Bengal arrives in New Delhi to meet Home Minister, Rajnath Singh at North Block, to submit a memorandum


Jan 5, 2017 10:56 am (IST)

TMC leader Saugata Roy says his party will not cooperate anymore with Centre in rolling out GST


Jan 5, 2017 9:36 am (IST)

