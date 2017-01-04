LIVE NOW
Rose Valley Scam: TMC MPs Protest Outside PM's House, Detained

News18.com | January 4, 2017, 10:28 PM IST
A day after Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by CBI for his alleged involvement in Rs 60,000 Cr (approx) Rose Valley group chit fund scam, TMC workers protesting outside PM Narendra Modi's residence were detained.

Earlier, TMC workers took to the streets in various parts of West Bengal to protest the arrest of their Lok Sabha MP and staged demonstration in front of union minister Babul Supriyo's house demanding his arrest.

Bandyopadhyay's wife had registered a complaint in Bidhan Nagar, West Bengal against the CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest.

Reacting to Bandyopadhyay's arrest, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee termed it as a result of "political vindictive attitude of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah".

As it happened.

Jan 4, 2017 5:19 pm (IST)

Saying with heavy heart that I walked out of the pre budget meet after my presentation, country's growth being sacrificed: Amit Mitra,West Bengal Finance Minister.


Jan 4, 2017 5:16 pm (IST)

TMC members taking out a protest in Kolkata against the arrest of thier Lok sabha MP.


Jan 4, 2017 5:16 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 4:44 pm (IST)

TMC members being taken away by the police as they went about protesting against the arrest of their MP.


Jan 4, 2017 4:38 pm (IST)

TMC members protesting outside the PM's residence.


Jan 4, 2017 4:32 pm (IST)

West Bengal FM Amit Mitra walks out of pre-Budget meeting in protest against "financial emergency, political environment of fear". 

 


Jan 4, 2017 3:58 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 3:33 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 3:32 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 3:31 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)
West Bengal BJP Gen Secy Krishna Bhattacharya's House Attacked By TMC Workers
Jan 4, 2017 2:43 pm (IST)

BJP begins rally in Kolkata against TMC from college street to Dharamtala.


Jan 4, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya files a complaint in Anandpur PS (WB) against CBI over Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest.


Jan 4, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 11:40 am (IST)

In her complaint, Sudip Bandyopadhyay's wife also alleged that none of family members were informed as to where Bandyopadhyay is being taken (ANI)


Jan 4, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

 



Jan 4, 2017 11:37 am (IST)

BJP office ransacked by alleged TMC goons at Tagore place in Durgapur of Burdwan last night. Allegedly TMC supporters looted all the materials kept in the BJP party office including TV set.


Jan 4, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

The TMC has announced to hold a rally on 10th January in Bhubaneswar in protest


Jan 4, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

National Highway (NH2) road leading to Varanasi from Kolkata blocked at Dibudih checkpost under Kulti police station of Asansol led by TMC MLA Ujjwal Chatterjee against the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay


Jan 4, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

Several TMC leaders from Kolkata have arrived in Bhubaneswar to protest against the arrest. 


Jan 4, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

The TMC protest over the CBI arrest of their party MPs have spilled over to Bhubaneswar as the CBI have kept two TMC MPs Sudip Mukhapadhaya and Tapas Pal in custody at the CBI office in the Odisha capital. 


Jan 4, 2017 11:12 am (IST)

If Mamata Banerjee wants to say it’s going to be Trinamool-bandi, let me assure her that BJP is determined and we will remove their 'bhrashtachar-bandi' & 'gunda-bandi' from Bengal: Siddharth Nath Singh (ANI)


Jan 4, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 10:47 am (IST)

TMC Legislative Assembly members to meet Governor today at 12 PM over Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest and other issues (ANI)


Jan 4, 2017 10:03 am (IST)

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested hours after he reached at CBI office for questioning.


Jan 4, 2017 9:31 am (IST)
Mamata Banerjee Challenges PM Modi to Arrest Her
Jan 4, 2017 9:19 am (IST)

Central Reserve Police Force personnel were posted in large numbers near the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata after agitation and stone pelting by enraged Trinamool Congress activists continued for over three hours. 


Jan 4, 2017 8:02 am (IST)

BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya's house in Uttarpara allegedly attacked by TMC workers, last night. Case registered. (ANI)


Jan 4, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

TMC leaders to protest in Delhi at 2.30 PM in Parliament office against financial emergency and political vendetta 


Jan 4, 2017 7:51 am (IST)

This (arrest) is the result of my role in Lok Sabha: Sudip Bandhopadhyay, TMC MP (ANI)


Jan 4, 2017 7:51 am (IST)

