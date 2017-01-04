Rose Valley Scam: TMC MPs Protest Outside PM's House, Detained

Event Highlights
A day after Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by CBI for his alleged involvement in Rs 60,000 Cr (approx) Rose Valley group chit fund scam, TMC workers protesting outside PM Narendra Modi's residence were detained.
Earlier, TMC workers took to the streets in various parts of West Bengal to protest the arrest of their Lok Sabha MP and staged demonstration in front of union minister Babul Supriyo's house demanding his arrest.
Bandyopadhyay's wife had registered a complaint in Bidhan Nagar, West Bengal against the CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest.
ALSO READ: Sudip Bandyopadhyay Arrested in Rose Valley Scam, TMC Workers Attack BJP Office
Reacting to Bandyopadhyay's arrest, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee termed it as a result of "political vindictive attitude of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah".
As it happened.
Trinamool MPs sit on a dharna inside Tughlaq Road PS pic.twitter.com/uzTJ5JtcUC— AITC (@AITCofficial) January 4, 2017
Trinamool MPs, on their way to 7 RCR, taken to Tughlaq Road Police Station pic.twitter.com/d89YKfAFAs— AITC (@AITCofficial) January 4, 2017
Over 30 of our MPs were peacefully demonstrating outside PM res, many MPs suffered injury due to police lathicharge without provocation:D— AITC (@AITCofficial) January 4, 2017
'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' pic.twitter.com/GCjaX85CMr— AITC (@AITCofficial) January 4, 2017
Trinamool MPs now at Tughlaq PS we were peacefully protesting at 7RCR . Saugato Roy & Kalyan B along with others badly manhandled by police— Derek O'Brien (@quizderek) January 4, 2017
West Bengal: TMC supporters stage a rail-roko protest in Cooch Behar over arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay pic.twitter.com/LI8ElvLpu8— ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017
TMC goons trying 2 break open the gate of my apartment in Kailash Bose Street where my MumDad are staying•What a shame pic.twitter.com/i2WRMLgebI— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 4, 2017
Allegations are totally baseless, political vendetta; So far as Mr Bandyopadhyay is concerned, there’s no evidence: Lawyer Rajdeep Majumdar pic.twitter.com/0PUJ7KdXvn— ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017
He'll be produced in court aftr 12,will seek bail;He hs some health-related issues so will produce medical docs-Sudip Bandyopadhyay's lawyer pic.twitter.com/Xk16dyErQk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017
TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest.— ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017
Let Mamata Banerjee say anything on Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest; The law will take its own course: Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP pic.twitter.com/BYBFwNmt0H— ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017
West Bengal: TMC workers staged protest in Midnapore over TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest (3.01.17) pic.twitter.com/QC03neJHos— ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017
Kolkata: TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay who was arrested by CBI today in Rose Valley chit fund scam case, arrives in Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/DpjwHh7K3o— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017