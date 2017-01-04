Rose Valley Scam: TMC MPs Protest Outside PM's House, Detained

A day after Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by CBI for his alleged involvement in Rs 60,000 Cr (approx) Rose Valley group chit fund scam, TMC workers protesting outside PM Narendra Modi's residence were detained.

Earlier, TMC workers took to the streets in various parts of West Bengal to protest the arrest of their Lok Sabha MP and staged demonstration in front of union minister Babul Supriyo's house demanding his arrest.

Bandyopadhyay's wife had registered a complaint in Bidhan Nagar, West Bengal against the CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest.

Reacting to Bandyopadhyay's arrest, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee termed it as a result of "political vindictive attitude of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah".

