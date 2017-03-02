RSS Activist Offers 1 Crore Reward to Anyone Who Beheads Kerala CM

Ujjain: In a bizarre statement, RSS activist and Ujjain office bearer Kundan Chandravat on Thursday said that whoever beheads Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will receive a massive reward of one crore rupees.

Blaming the Kerala Government and CM Pinarayi Vijayan for the killings of RSS workers in the state, Chandravat also said he will sell off his entire property to collect the reward money.

Bhupendra Singh, home minister of Madhya Pradesh, however, defended Chandravat and said that the killing of activists is an emotional issue and needs attention since most of it is being done with the protection of the state government.

"I am sure that Chandravat didn't literally mean to do whatever he said. He must have been overcome by emotions due the increasing deaths of Hindus in the region. The entire country is angry due to the killings that happen in Northern Kerala," Singh added.

Kerala MP MB Rajesh has denied that there was a law and order issue in the state and termed the killings as mere political violence between two opposing camps.

"This is utter nonsense. Law and order is much better in Kerala than in Madhya Pradesh. There are only a few political killings", Rajesh told CNN-News18 over the phone.

Kannur district in Kerala's north is considered the cradle of the Communist movement in the state which also leads in tit-for-tat killings between the ruling CPM and RSS workers.

The rivalry between the CPM and the RSS in Kerala has always been a murderous one. In October 2016, there were six murders — three of RSS-BJP workers and three of CPM workers — in Kannur after the assembly elections in May in the home district of the Kerala CM.

In February 2016, a 22-year-old member of the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Abdul Shukoor, was killed allegedly by Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) activists publicly.

As if that was not enough, the killers sent gory pictures of the victim on MMS to IUML leaders. Shukoor was targeted for ambushing a local CPI-M leader, P Jayarajan, and party legislator TV Rajesh.