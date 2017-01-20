RSS And Reservation in India: Who Said What

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has had a tumultuous relationship with the issue of reservations in India. Here is what different leaders of the RSS have said about reservation.

RSS CHIEF MOHAN BHAGWAT

- September 8, 2014: “We support reservation. Till the time there is inequality in the society, reservation is needed.”

- September 21, 2015: “Interest groups are formed because we have certain aspirations in democracy. At the same time, we should remember that through interest groups we should not strive to address those aspirations at the cost of others.”

- December 17, 2015: “RSS is of the firm opinion that there is no question of scrapping the reservation system. Reservation in the country should continue as long as social discrimination prevails in the Indian society.”

RSS SARKARYAWAH SURESH BHAIYA JI JOSHI

- November 3, 2015: “Reservation can continue as long as it is needed in society. That’s our stand… Whatever was said (by Bhagwat) was not presented in proper words. Nowhere was it said that there should be a review of the reservation policy. It is compulsory for society.”

RSS JOINT GENERAL SECRETARY (SAH SARKARYAVAH) DATTATREYA HOSABALE

- March 2016: “We support reservation till discrimination in society exists.”

MG VAIDYA, RSS IDEOLOGUE

- August 30, 2015: “There is no need for caste-based reservation now, because no caste has remained backward. At the most, continue it [reservation] for the SCs and STs, but only for 10 years. Abolish it [caste-based reservation] completely after that.”