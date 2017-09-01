RSS Annual Coordination Committee Meeting Begins in Vrindavan Today

: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) annual coordination committee meeting with its affiliates, including the BJP, begins in Vrindavan, UP on Friday.About 40 fronts of the RSS are to attend the three-day brainstorming session, which is likely to be attended by BJP president Amit Shah and party general secretary in-charge of organisation Ram Lal.From the RSS, it's top brass, including Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhawat, will be present for the coordination council.The meeting comes at a time when RBI has released demonetisation data even as latest figures suggest an extended and lingering impact of note ban on the economy.One of the few RSS affiliates who had expressed apprehensions post-midnight demonitisation will also be present in the Vrindavan meeting. Laghu Udyog Bharti, the RSS front for small scale entrepreneurs, had in a meeting with MoS Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal explicitly raised their demonitisation concerns in mid-December."We are not against demonetisation per se. But one must realise that most of the small scale industries employ labour which seeks weekly remuneration in cash. Small Scale Industries should be allowed to withdraw money to meet their expenditure and there should not be any limit attached to it," LUB President O P Mittal told News18 in December, 2016.In their meeting with MoS Meghwal, Udyog Bharti office bearers were asked to be patient and have faith in Prime Minister's leadership.Mittal, who is heading to Vrindavan for the coordination conclave, does not reveal much about the issues his organisation would raise before the top RSS brass, calling it an in-house assessment."Things have settled down since December. But we are holding our annual general meeting in Delhi later this month. Credit for small scale industries remains an issue which we will discuss," he said.Other RSS affiliates, including Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will also attend the meeting. SJM, in particular, has repeatedly voiced concerns about the functioning of the Niti Ayog and genetically modified seeds.UP Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath is also slated to attend a session in Vrindavan to brief RSS leaders on state-specific issues.