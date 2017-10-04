RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to Protest Against Narendra Modi Government's 'Anti-Labour Policies'

In prioritising “labour concerns” over “politics”, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed organisation Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has said it will build solidarity across all trade unions, including those affiliated with the Left parties. The BMS will carry a protest march to Parliament on November 17 against the “anti-labour policies of Narendra Modi government”.Speaking to News18 from Nagpur, BMS general secretary Vrijesh Upadhyay said, “The concerns of labour reforms are common to all of us, so it does not matter who is backed by the Left and who is backed by the Right…. We will have activists from across affiliations in march to Parliament.”BMS said invitation for the protest in Delhi, just ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, will be sent to all central trade unions like All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), etc.The existing labour rights were obtained after a prolonged struggle by the labour movement in India as well as due to efforts of Dr BR Ambedkar, compulsions of ILO (International Labour Organisation) etc, “Curtailing rights of worker will create friction at floor level and will destroy industrial peace,” Upadhyay emphasised.BMS is a frontal organisation affiliated to the RSS and it has been raising concerns on the prevailing economic situation in the country. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his Vijayadashmi address, had underscored some of the issues raised by the BMS at a meeting of the RSS affiliates at Vrindavan in SeptemberNone of the major objections and comments given earlier by BMS and other Trade Unions was accepted and included in the present draft of labour reforms. Angry at this, BMS came out with a statement that was submitted to the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the tripartite consultation meeting convened by the MOLE.“This makes Trade Union consultation a mockery,” said the statement by the BMS.Saji Narayanan, National President and Pawan Kumar, Zonal Organising Secretary attended the meeting on behalf of BMS. The meeting was attended by representatives of Central Trade Unions, Employer’s Associations and State/Central Governments.Upadhyaya said “Anti-worker Reforms proposed in Industrial Relations Code will destroy Industrial peace. We will not tolerate corporate sponsored philosophy on labour reforms".The statement added, “It is a misguided perception to say that IR Code or so-called “Labour Reforms” will create employment. It will only create cheap and below quality employment. For job creation government has to rectify other basic factors in the economy. It is a great mistake to put all failures on the shoulders of workers and then curtail their rights. This is the fourth draft of the IR Code being discussed.”BMS demanded that there should be legal provision for accountability of management and punishment for mismanagement on a complaint from workers for industrial failures and losses. Though they welcome the attempt to simplify and codify multiple labour laws.It also said that it the existing rights of the workers were not taken away.BMS also welcomed recognition of a demand of Joint Trade Unions for deemed Registration after 45 days of application, enhancing retrenchment compensation to 45 days, conciliation officer being given the power to compel attendance of parties for conciliation, inclusion of working journalists and Sales representatives under the Code, Tribunal being given the power to give interim relief, parties directly approaching Tribunal, among others. instead of the present cumbersome procedures etc.Saji Narayanan and Pawan Kumar on behalf of BMS demanded that Labour Minister remove all anti-worker provisions before sending the draft IR Code to the Parliament.