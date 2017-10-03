RSS Chief Bhagwat Dons Policy Agenda Setter Cap After Vijayadashmi Speech

RSS Chief’s annual Vijayadashmi speech is keenly watched by swayamsewaks across the country. The message from the Reshim Bagh headquarters after the customary shastra pujan is for one and all — Sangh workers in various walks of life. That includes political workers, whether in power or in opposition.This Vijayadashmi address by Mohan Bhagwat was the last but one speech before BJP as the party in power (and with absolute majority) faces the electorate once again in 2019. In that sense, it was a mid-term review of Sangh’s political affiliate — now in power at the Center and an overwhelming majority of states.Though not part of the written text, Bhagwat in his address laid a lot of stress on discussion, debate and inputs in decision making. He will follow this up with an interaction in Delhi with about fifty opinion makers.“We have invited people from media, business community, educationists and even some economists for the discussion,” said an RSS leader.This also alludes towards a more proactive role being adopted by the RSS in steering the government’s agenda after giving a long rope for more than three years.The feedback system is an integral part of RSS operations. It is precisely on this feedback that Bhagwat struck a note of caution on the state of economy on Vijayadashmi. He sought small and medium enterprises, traders and farmers be protected from the “tremors” caused by economic reforms. It was all based on the inputs received from various affiliates of the RSS. The last comprehensive meeting was held at Vrindavan near Delhi last month where Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh and others gave feedback in presence of BJP President Amit Shah.Bhagwat patted the government on its Kashmir policy. But at the same time laid down the follow-up agenda — the Constitutional amendments that RSS wants for total integration of Kashmir with India. He spelt out in unequivocal terms what government’s policy on Rohingyas should be. And it is unfair to link, he said, activity of cow protection with violent incidents or communal feeling.In the process, Bhagwat made Sangh’s position on all contemporary issues clear and categorical. For swayamsewaks, both in government and opposition.Before Diwali, RSS will further deliberate on these issues at its annual national executive (Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal) in Bhopal.