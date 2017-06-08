RSS Condemns Attack on Yechury, Asks CPM Not to Drag Sangh Into It

New Delhi: Top RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya on Thursday condemned the “attack” on CPM leader Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi on Wednesday but flayed attempts by the Marxists to blame the incident on the Sangh.

“RSS condemns the brazen attempt by undemocratic elements to disrupt the press conference of CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury. It is a matter of record that RSS does not support such anti-social elements nor such undemocratic methods of subverting any lawful activity,” the RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh said in a statement.

Yechury was attacked by two youths who claimed to be from Hindu Sena. The two had barged into the CPI-M headquaterts at AKG Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Soon after Yechury tweeted: “We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh’s goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win.”

The incident may not have evoked too much of a political reaction in New Delhi, but in far-flung Kerala there were reprisals. In state capital Trivandrum, unidentified motor cycle-borne men hurled a petrol bomb at the BJP district committee office, which the party quickly blamed on the ruling CPI-M. In protest, BJP has called for a hartal in the state.

Vaidya, in his statement on Thursday, sought to turn the tables on the Marxists.

“RSS condemns CPI-M’s attempt to drag the name of RSS in this incident. This only indicates that CPI-M is scared and worried about the continuous and unabated growth and impact of RSS in Bharat. On the contrary, RSS workers in Kerala are facing the brunt of communist style of undemocratic ways of subverting truth and style of hooliganism and lawlessness,” he said.