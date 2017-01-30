RSS Defamation case: Hearing on Rahul Gandhi Adjourned Till March 3

New Delhi: The Bhiwandi Court in Mumbai on Monday adjourned the hearing in the defamation case against Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for his 2014 remarks blaming RSS for assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Coming out of the court after hearing, Rahul Gandhi said, "My fight is against the ideology which killed Gandhiji. Though Gandhiji has been killed but his ideology can't be killed.

Rahul made the remarks during an election rally in Mumbai’s Bhiwandi on in 2014.

The case against Rahul was filed by a local RSS functionary for blaming the saffron organization for Mahatma Gandhi’s killing.

Earlier, Rahul’s lawyer said there is no question of the Congress vice president apologizing for the said remarks.

“There is no question of apology in this case. The matter is sub-judice. At appropriate time we will prepare appropriate defence and will emerge victorious,” Rahul’s counsel Narayan Iyer, told CNN-News18.

Rahul had in September last year said he would face the trial after Supreme Court refused to interfere in the criminal proceedings pending against him in trial court.