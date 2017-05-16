DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
RSS-linked Academy to Launch PG Diploma in Leadership Politics
The Rambhau Mhalgi Pradhodhani (RMP) will soon be launching a nine-month residential Post Graduate programme on Leadership Politics and Governance. (Photo courtesy: Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini)
New Delhi: In politics, as in films, there are no short cuts to success. Pedigree can give you that crucial break, the rest depends entirely on the potential of the exponent. Learning and training is mostly on the job.
Beginning this August, the academy will admit it's first batch of 40 students. Total fee for the course is approximately 2.4 lakh rupees. And as part of the curriculum, it is mandatory for students will to intern for a month before being awarded completion certificate.
Much later, it was former BJP MP Rambhau Mhalgi who gave a concrete shape the concept; and it is after him the academy has been named.
The PG course in Leadership Politics will be formally launched by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi on Wednesday in presence of Rajya Sabha MP and RMP in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.
The course does not guarantee job placements. Aspiring netas will have to go through the usual grind to prove their mettle.
