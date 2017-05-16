RSS-linked Academy to Launch PG Diploma in Leadership Politics

New Delhi: In politics, as in films, there are no short cuts to success. Pedigree can give you that crucial break, the rest depends entirely on the potential of the exponent. Learning and training is mostly on the job.

But an academy near Mumbai closely associated with the RSS is planning to digress from convention to take a class-room approach in training budding and aspiring netas. The Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) will soon be launching a nine-month residential Post Graduate programme on Leadership Politics and Governance.

Beginning this August, the academy will admit it's first batch of 40 students. Total fee for the course is approximately 2.4 lakh rupees. And as part of the curriculum, it is mandatory for students will to intern for a month before being awarded completion certificate.

Earlier, RMP generally held short term courses not exceeding a couple of weeks. This larger idea of political training has been derived from the works of Jan Sangh leader and RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Much later, it was former BJP MP Rambhau Mhalgi who gave a concrete shape the concept; and it is after him the academy has been named.

The PG course in Leadership Politics will be formally launched by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi on Wednesday in presence of Rajya Sabha MP and RMP in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Students at the academy will be taught 33 modules broadly divided into four themes: management, Governance, leadership and politics. Guest lecturers from various fields and politicians- both active and retired - will be invited for on campus interactions.

The course does not guarantee job placements. Aspiring netas will have to go through the usual grind to prove their mettle.

