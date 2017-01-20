RSS Stung Again by Reservation Row As UP Heads to Polls

New Delhi: The topic of reservation came back to haunt the Sangh Parivar days before Uttar Pradesh heads to assembly elections as RSS spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya raked up the issue while speaking at the Jaipur Lit Festival on Friday.

Vaidya’s comments that one should look into the impact of reservation as a state policy to end socio-economic discrimination harked back to the statement made by Mohan Bhagwat along similar lines days before the Bihar state assembly polls in 2015. The state Opposition led by Lalu Prasad Yadav made it a campaign plank alleging that BJP will take away reservation should it come to power, and Lalu himself later said that Bhagwat’s statement “sealed BJP’s fate” in Bihar.

As his statements at the Lit fest spread like wild fire on social networks, Vaidya issues an urgent clarification that what he meant was that reservation was needed so long as social discrimination exists in the society.