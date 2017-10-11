RSS Worker Attacked, Bombs Hurled at BJP Office in Kannur

A 36-year-old RSS activist was injured in an attack, while bombs were hurled at a BJP party office in separate incidents of violence in Kannur district, the police said on Wednesday.The activist K M Suresh, an auto driver by profession, was injured in the knee when some unidentified persons attacked him at Thalassery last evening.He has been admitted to a hospital here and his condition is stated to be serious, they said.A case has been registered against unknown assailants, police said, adding, they suspect it to be a fallout of political rivalry.Police had recovered some swords, knives and iron rods near the BJP district committee office here yesterday.In the other incident, police said bombs were hurled at the BJP party office at Patyam around 12.30 am today but no one was injured. Some furniture was damaged in the attack, police said.A complaint has been received from BJP area committee president K Ajeesh and a case has been registered, they said.The incidents come two days after a hartal was observed at Panur in the district on October 9 by CPI (M) to protest the crude bomb attack on its workers allegedly by RSS men.As many as 14 persons, including four police personnel, were injured in the attack on Sunday during a procession taken out by CPI(M) activists at Kaivellikal.The BJP had on October 3 launched its 'Jana Raksha Yatra' from Kannur to highlight "Left's atrocities" in the state.Addressing the Delhi leg of the yatra' on Sunday, BJP chief Amit Shah had slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the maximum killings of BJP and RSS workers have taken place in the latter's home district of Kannur.