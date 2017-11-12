RSS Worker Murdered in Kerala's Thrissur District, BJP Alleges CPI (M) Behind Attack
Police said that Anand was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he couldn't survive. The victim was an accused in a case relating to the murder of a CPI (M) worker, killed in 2013.
Twenty-three-year-old Anand was attacked by CPI (M) workers when he was riding a motorcycle. (CNN-News18 photo)
Guruvayur: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker was hacked to death allegedly by CPI (M) workers on Sunday afternoon in Kerala's Thrissur district, police said. Twenty-three-year-old Anand was attacked by CPI (M) workers when he was riding a motorcycle.
CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told CNN-News18 that RSS and BJP's desperateness to spread influence in Kerala had led to political killings. Yechury alleged that the political killings, this time, began on the day of assembly election results when "BJP workers hurled bombs at our comrades", and the attacks have continued since then.
BJP has alleged that as many as 120 BJP workers, 84 in Kannur alone, have been killed in Kerala since 2001. It has claimed that 14 of these killings have taken place since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took over the reins of the government last year.
The CPI(M) has, in turn, accused BJP and RSS of resorting to violence and denied the involvement of its government and leadership in political killings.
(With PTI inputs)
