Ruling PDP Disapproves of Commendation For Major Gogoi

Srinagar: Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which shares power with the BJP, on Tuesday disapproved of the Army chief's commendation for Major Leetul Gogoi who had tied up a man to a jeep as a shield against stone-pelting in Kashmir last month.

PDP general secretary Nizamuddin Bhat said honouring Gogoi was not proper as the act was a human rights violation.

He said action should be taken against any human rights violation.

"If he (officer) has been rewarded for this bravery, I do not feel this is proper," Bhat told reporters here.

He was responding to a question about the Major being honoured yesterday with the Army chief's Commendation Card for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations.

"The stand of the PDP is that this seems wrong in public perception. This is a human rights violation and there should be an investigation," the PDP leader said.

The Army Major is at the centre of a row for tying a Kashmiri man Farooq Ahmad Dar to an army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9 allegedly as a shield against stone-pelting.

Gogoi today appeared before the media to say that his action was intended to save the lives of many people.

Breaking his silence, he said about 1200 stone-pelters had surrounded a small group of security personnel at a polling booth in Utligam village of Budgam district and if he had ordered firing, there could have been at least 12 casualties.