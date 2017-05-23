DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Ruling PDP Disapproves of Commendation For Major Gogoi
Major Lithul Gogoi was honoured with a COAS commendation card on Monday evening. (CNN-News18)
Srinagar: Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which shares power with the BJP, on Tuesday disapproved of the Army chief's commendation for Major Leetul Gogoi who had tied up a man to a jeep as a shield against stone-pelting in Kashmir last month.
PDP general secretary Nizamuddin Bhat said honouring Gogoi was not proper as the act was a human rights violation.
He said action should be taken against any human rights violation.
"If he (officer) has been rewarded for this bravery, I do not feel this is proper," Bhat told reporters here.
He was responding to a question about the Major being honoured yesterday with the Army chief's Commendation Card for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations.
"The stand of the PDP is that this seems wrong in public perception. This is a human rights violation and there should be an investigation," the PDP leader said.
The Army Major is at the centre of a row for tying a Kashmiri man Farooq Ahmad Dar to an army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9 allegedly as a shield against stone-pelting.
Gogoi today appeared before the media to say that his action was intended to save the lives of many people.
Breaking his silence, he said about 1200 stone-pelters had surrounded a small group of security personnel at a polling booth in Utligam village of Budgam district and if he had ordered firing, there could have been at least 12 casualties.
Recommended For You
- Would Have Approached the 2003 World Cup Differently if T20s Existed Then: Tendulkar
- Trescothick Takes Wonder Catch and Scores 50th Century For Somerset
- Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More
- Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Ex-wife Amrita Singh In This Old Interview
- Ford Names James Hackett As New CEO