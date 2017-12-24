GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

LIVE Assembly Bye-Election Results 2017

Live Blog [+]
»
1-min read

Sabang By-Election Result 2017: Trinamool Congress Ups Bengal Count, Wrests Seat from Congress

The Trinamool had fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of Manas Bhunia, a former Congress MLA who had defected to the Mamata Banerjee-led party earlier this year necessitating the by-election. Bhunia had won the seat in last year's assembly polls.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2017, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sabang By-Election Result 2017: Trinamool Congress Ups Bengal Count, Wrests Seat from Congress
Representative image
The Trinamool Congress has won the Sabang Assembly seat by-election in West Bengal with 1,06,179 votes, wresting the seat from the Congress.

The Trinamool had fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of Manas Bhunia, a former Congress MLA who had defected to the Mamata Banerjee-led party earlier this year necessitating the by-election. Bhunia had won the seat in last year's assembly polls.

The BJP had nominated Antara Bhattacharya, while the Congress has fielded Chiranjib Bhowmick, a local leader. Rita Mandal of the CPI(M) is contesting as a Left Front candidate.

Voting on December 21 witnessed 74.89 percent polling. The opposition CPI(M) and BJP had accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of driving away their election agents from the polling booths, which was denied by TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manas Bhunia. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh criticized TMC for resorting to terror during the polls.

For live updates on four other by-elections, CLICK HERE
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php