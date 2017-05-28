Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra Alleges Scam Over Shortage of Medicines

New Delhi: Levelling a fresh set of charges, sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday alleged a "scam" over the shortage of medicines in government hospitals.

Mishra claimed the powers of Delhi government-run hospitals to buy medicines were put to an end by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"A Central Procurement Agency (CPA) was formed and an order was passed saying all medicines should be procured through this agency," Mishra said.

The suspended AAP leaders allegations come two days after Kejriwal made a surprise visit to a government-run hospital and found there was a shortage of medicines.

After his visit, Kejriwal had said he would ensure free medicines and treatment to all those who visited hospitals run by the Delhi government.

"Satyendar Jain has himself admitted that Rs 300 crore have been allocated to procure medicines. The Delhi government boasts of having the highest budget earmarked for the health sector. In such a scenario how come there is a shortage of medicines? This is a scam," Mishra said.

He, however, could not produce any evidence to back his claim. The party refused to comment on the allegations.

In response to Mishra's claims, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding an enquiry, saying the files of purchases in which alleged irregularities existed need to be sealed.

"In last few days allegations of irregularities against health minister Satyendar Jain were being heard. There are allegations of widespread irregularities in purchases of medicines, ambulances and equipment necessitating an investigation into these cases," Tiwari said.