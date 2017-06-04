Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra Demands Kejriwal Government Hold Referendum

New Delhi: Vowing to begin India Against Corruption part 2, sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday demanded that a referendum on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to know whether it enjoys people's faith or not.

"The country belongs to the people and public representatives are answerable to the people. So after expose of Delhi government's corruption, first a referendum should be held in New Delhi assembly constituency for the estimation of public's faith the in the government," Mishra told reporters at a press conference at the Constitution Club.

The suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader who has been campaigning against Chief Minister Kejriwal and levelling graft allegation against him, also sought Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's resignation and demanded the duo cooperate in the investigation of the corruption charges against them.

Mishra also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the death of former party volunteer Santosh Koli.

"Lokpal should be appointed at each level of AAP and party donations should be made public on the party's website," Mishra demanded.

The suspended AAP leader also reiterated his demand of an open session of Delhi assembly be convened at Ramlila Ground to debate over the issues of corruption in Delhi government.

Mishra also launched a website www.akkasach.in and claimed he has uploaded all the proofs of Kejriwal's and Jain's "scams".