Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra Seeks Lie-detector Test

New Delhi: A day after alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday asked for a lie-detector test to check the veracity of his charge.

He said he met Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officials on Monday morning to file a complaint in the water tanker scam.

"Let all three of us (Kejriwal, Jain and Mishra) undergo a lie-detector test. It will make clear who is telling the truth and who is lying," he told reporters.

The former Water Minister said he will also approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to lodge a complaint.

Mishra's remarks came after the Aam Adami Party (AAP) came out in support of Kejriwal, saying the sacked minister's allegations were "baseless" and that the Chief Minister's integrity was "unquestionable".

"I have furnished all information I had with the ACB officials. I informed them about the misuse of public money and the delay in the inquiry into the matter," he said.

Mishra alleged that Kejriwal and two others -- Ashish Talwar and Vibhav Patel -- were responsible for the delay in action in the scam.

The Rs 400-crore water tanker scam involved alleged favouritism in the allotment of contracts to private water tankers to supply water to areas not falling under the Delhi Jal Board's network during the previous Congress government in Delhi.