Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra Seeks Lie-detector Test
AAP leader Kapil Mishra was sacked as the Delhi Water Minister on Saturday evening.
New Delhi: A day after alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday asked for a lie-detector test to check the veracity of his charge.
He said he met Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officials on Monday morning to file a complaint in the water tanker scam.
The former Water Minister said he will also approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to lodge a complaint.
Mishra's remarks came after the Aam Adami Party (AAP) came out in support of Kejriwal, saying the sacked minister's allegations were "baseless" and that the Chief Minister's integrity was "unquestionable".
Mishra alleged that Kejriwal and two others -- Ashish Talwar and Vibhav Patel -- were responsible for the delay in action in the scam.
The Rs 400-crore water tanker scam involved alleged favouritism in the allotment of contracts to private water tankers to supply water to areas not falling under the Delhi Jal Board's network during the previous Congress government in Delhi.
