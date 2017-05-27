Denied Entry, Rahul Gandhi May Meet Riot-hit People at Saharanpur Border

New Delhi: Authorities in riot-hit Saharanpur were bracing for a visit by Rahul Gandhi a day after the Congress leader was denied permission to travel to the strife-torn district in western Uttar Pradesh.

"Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has not been given permission to visit Saharanpur," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Bablu Kumar.

The Amethi MP, however, left for the riot-hit district on Saturday morning with sources saying he would meet families of the riot-affected at the border check post, 20km from the city.

ALSO READ | Amid Caste Riots, Some Thakurs Play Host to Dalit Wedding in Saharanpur

“Rahul Gandhi will be stopped at Saharanpur border if he tries to enter the district,” ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Mishra told PTI.

Saharanpur has witnessed widespread caste-based clashes this month. Violence first broke out in Saharanpur about 40 days ago following a procession to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. On May 5, a person was killed and 15 people were injured in clashes between two communities. About a dozen police vehicles were set ablaze and 12 policemen were injured on May 9.

On May 23, another person was shot dead and two others were wounded, following which the government suspended the SSP and district magistrate and transferred the divisional commissioner and the deputy inspector general of police.

ALSO READ | Caste-based Violence in Saharanpur a 'Well-Planned' Conspiracy: UP Home Secy

Police sources told CNN-News18 that three routes had been identified from where Rahul Gandhi could enter Saharanpur — Muzaffarnagar, Badod-Shamli and Panipat Yamuna Nagar. Sources said the police were on high alert at these border areas.

The Centre has sent 400 anti-riot police personnel to Saharanpur to help the state restore peace in the region.

UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday morning said Rahul Gandhi had been denied permission to visit the area as a recent visit by BSP chief Mayawati had “worsened the situation”. “When Mayawati visited Saharanpur, she gave an inflammatory speech which worsened the situation. We have denied permission to Rahul Gandhi. For him, this is just a photo-op. This is how he keeps himself relevant,” Singh told ANI.

ALSO READ | When Caste Killed Community in Saharanpur

During her recent visit, former chief minister Mayawati had lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for "failing to maintain law and order" in the state.

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incidents of caste violence. A vacation bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha said there was no urgency and the PIL may be heard after the court's summer break.

(With PTI inputs)