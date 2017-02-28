Sakshi Maharaj Wants Muslims Also to be Cremated to 'Save' Land
File photo of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj.
Meerut: A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's graveyard-cremation ground remark sparked a row, firebrand BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday said there should be no graveyard at all in the country and all should be cremated.
The BJP MP from Unnao said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a crematorium should be constructed next to a graveyard. But graveyards should not be constructed at all. If this happens, all land in the country will be used for this purpose and no space will be left for practising agriculture... There will be no fields."
Chaahe naam kabristan ho, chaahe shamshan ho, daah hona chahiye, kisi ko gaadne ki aveshyakta nahin hai: Sakshi Maharaj, BJP pic.twitter.com/zbwLzrqeVn
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2017
Maharaj, who is known for his off-the-cuff, occasionally controversial remarks, claimed, "There is no tradition of constructing graveyards in Islamic countries across the world. The bodies are cremated in these countries. There are about 3.5 crore Hindu saints in India. They follow the tradition of burying the dead.
The BJP leader said a new law with "no room for graveyards should be enacted. There should be a joint crematorium for all. And if there is one, the outcome will be positive".
2-2.5cr sadhu hain sabki samadhi lage kitni zameen jayegi, 20cr Muslims hain sabko kabr chahiye Hindustan mein jagah kahan milegi: S Maharaj pic.twitter.com/27XunXowiH
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2017
"I am not against what the Prime Minister has said. I said that whatever the name of the place maybe, it should serve the purpose of cremating the dead. There is no need to bury anyone."
Recommended For You
- New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Could Have a Top Speed of Over 140 Km/h
- OnePlus 5 to Launch in April: Could be Waterproof with 8 GB RAM and 256GB Storage
- Logan: Why Hugh Jackman Is Irreplaceable As Wolverine For Fans
- Michael Clarke Masters Art of Riding Auto Rickshaw on Indian Roads
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Randeep Ahead of Others in Best Supporting Actor Category