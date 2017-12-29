Samajwadi Party Begins Planning for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Invites Tickets Aspirants
Naresh Uttam Patel, the state unit president of the Samajwadi Party, has issued a letter to this effect to all party members in UP.
Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: Having lost power in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has started preparing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in advance, seeking applications from ticket aspirants.
Naresh Uttam Patel, the state unit president of the Samajwadi Party, has issued a letter to this effect to all party members in UP.
The letter issued on the directions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav said those who aspire to contest for the general election should submit their application before January 31, 2018.
“The applicants need to submit a fee of Rs 10,000 along with the form," Patel said. "We have made it clear that an applicant should not have any criminal cases against him/her. The applicant must be an active member of the party and a lifetime subscriber of ‘Samajwadi Bulletin’ our in-house magazine.”
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “We will discuss the issue of EVMs with other parties and will decide on how to get future elections conducted through ballot papers."
"This is an attempt by the party to maintain the sanctity of the election process and revive the confidence of people in our democratic system. We will send an invitation (on EVM issue) to the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Left parties, Aam Aadmi Party and others," he added.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
