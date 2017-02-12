Samajwadi Party-Congress Alliance Ideologically Impure, Says Amit Shah

Lucknow: Upping the ante ahead of the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in the state was “ideologically impure” and a tie-up of “two corrupt parties”.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Shah said his party was confident of getting over 90 seats from the first two phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh. “The first phase of polling ended yesterday… Party workers have given us feedback. The BJP will win over 50 seats in Phase 1. In Phase 2, it will get more than 40 seats,” he said.

Taking aim at the SP-Congress alliance, Shah said the Akhilesh Yadav government had accepted defeated and hence the UP Chief Minister gave over 100 seats to the Congress.

“This is an alliance of two corrupt parties. In the last five years, everyone has seen the deteriorating condition of law and order in Uttar Pradesh… People want good governance… Nothing has changed in UP,” the BJP chief said.

Playing down the support extend by Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) to the alliance, Shah said the party has no impact in UP.

Asked for the party’s strategy in fending off Mayawati’s BSP, Shah said the focus is on the “failures” of the Akhilesh government. “As far as the BJP is concerned, both SP and the BSP are corrupt,” he said.