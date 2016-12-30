Samajwadi Party Crisis: 5 Key Takeaways from Akhilesh's Surprise Expulsion
Lucknow: Months after it celebrated its 25th anniversary, the Samajwadi Party seemed headed for a vertical split with supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav 'expelling' his son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for 6 years.
The SP chairman also “expelled” his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav for six years for “vitiating the atmosphere in the party”.
Here’s are the five key takeaways from the surprise move months before assembly elections:
1. By moving in first and expelling Akhilesh, Mulayam is conveying to the Election Commission that he is in command and the original SP is led by him.
2. The idea is to pre-empt the national convention called by Akhilesh and Ram Gopal on January 1 where Mulayam suspected that Shivpal and he himself could face some action including suspension
3. By reinforcing his position as SP head, Mulayam may have staked his rights on the party name, offices and the all-important cycle symbol should Akhilesh form a new party of his own
4. All eyes are now on Akhilesh who is likely to quit as chief minister and go to the masses as a “martyr to the intrigues of the old-guard”.
5. Mulayam might have the old guard with him, but Akhilesh enjoys the support of the legislature party. It has 223 seats in the 403-member assembly.
