Samajwadi Party Fallout Akin to a Long Running Serial, Says Congress

New Delhi: With family feud in Samajwadi Party worsening, Congress on Monday appeared ambivalent on the issue of a possible alliance with the party for upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

"What is being witnessed are various episodes of a long running serial. We need to see a quietus...a certain amount of stability and equilibrium in the political situation, then only such issues could be decided," party spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

Replying to questions, he recalled that since the SP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, it was commonly said there were five chief ministers.

He dismissed a suggestion that Congress could witness a situation similar to Samajwadi Party, with Rahul Gandhi acting against Sonia Gandhi like Akhilesh has done with his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"It is comparing apples with pears," he said.