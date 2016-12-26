Samajwadi Party Live: Like Mulayam, PM Also Made False Promises, Says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati, in a scathing attack, claimed that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will materialise only after BJP's approval.
She also targeted BJP and the PM saying that like Mulayam, the PM had also made false promises. "BJP will not win the upcoming Assembly polls in UP," she said.
Earlier, Samajwadi Party's Uttar Pradesh chief Shivpal Yadav has reached party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav to discuss the issue after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav reportedly announced his name on two seats, Babina and Mahoba, from Bundelkhand.
Earlier, a defiant Akhilesh ignored uncle Shivpal Yadav's list and prepared his own list of 403 candidates for UP polls.
Dec 26, 2016 1:20 pm (IST)
Alliance with Congress a rumour, we are at a strong position in UP: SP's Gaurav Bhatia
Dec 26, 2016 12:13 pm (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 12:12 pm (IST)
SP-Congress alliance will materialise only after final approval from the BJP: Mayawati
Dec 26, 2016 12:09 pm (IST)
Centre is building pressure on Mulayam Singh to form an alliance with Congress with the help of ED, IT and CBI: Mayawati
Dec 26, 2016 12:08 pm (IST)
People are upset with BJP. The party has realised that they are not going to win in upcoming UP Assembly election: Mayawati
Dec 26, 2016 12:07 pm (IST)
Like Mulayam Singh, PM Modi has made many false promises just before the elections. Despite all this they are not going to get success in UP: Mayawati
Dec 26, 2016 12:02 pm (IST)
Shivpal Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence
Dec 26, 2016 12:00 pm (IST)
There is no feud in the party. As far as ticket distribution is concerned, the final decision rests with Mulayam Singh Yadav. Suggestions can be made to MSY. We will discuss and sort out all the issues: State SP spokesperson Ashok Vajpayee.
Dec 26, 2016 11:46 am (IST)
"Indiscipline won't be tolerated in the party," said Shivpal Yadav.
Dec 26, 2016 11:43 am (IST)
Shivpal Yadav reacts strongly to Akhilesh announcing candidate list for UP Assembly polls, says Mulayam Singh has not accepted UP CM's list.
Dec 26, 2016 11:04 am (IST)
"No alliance with Samajwadi Party. We will fight all 403 seats and make the government in UP," says Congress.
Dec 26, 2016 10:54 am (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 10:37 am (IST)
"He is ready to take challenge and from wherever Akhilesh will contest he will win," Juhi Singh.
Dec 26, 2016 10:37 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhi Singh has confirmed that Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Bundelkhand.