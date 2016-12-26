Samajwadi Party Live: Like Mulayam, PM Also Made False Promises, Says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati, in a scathing attack, claimed that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will materialise only after BJP's approval.

She also targeted BJP and the PM saying that like Mulayam, the PM had also made false promises. "BJP will not win the upcoming Assembly polls in UP," she said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party's Uttar Pradesh chief Shivpal Yadav has reached party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav to discuss the issue after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav reportedly announced his name on two seats, Babina and Mahoba, from Bundelkhand.

Earlier, a defiant Akhilesh ignored uncle Shivpal Yadav's list and prepared his own list of 403 candidates for UP polls.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates.