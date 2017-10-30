Samajwadi Party Fields Transgender Candidate for Ayodhya-Faizabad Mayor's Seat

In a first, the Samajwadi Party has named a transgender, Gulshan Bindu, as its candidate for the Mayor’s post in the Ayodhya-Faizabad municipal corporation election, which is a BJP bastion.Samajwadi Party released its first list of candidates on Sunday for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh municipal elections.While the party has fielded spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, Deepu Manethi Valmiki for the Meerut Nagar Nigam, IM Tomar has been named for the Bareilly civic body, Yusuf Ansari for Moradabad, Muzahid Kidwai for Aligarh, Rahul Saxena for Jhansi, Gulshan Bindu for Ayodhya-Faizabad and Rahul Gupta for Gorakhpur municipal corporations.Gulshan Bindu had last contested the 2012 Assembly elections and managed to bag 22,023 votes. She finished fourth in the elections.Later in 2012, Gulshan even tried her luck with the Chairman’s post in the Faizabad Nagar Palika and this time, she finished second and gave a tough fight to the BJP’s Vijay Gupta.In her past elections, Gulshan became extremely popular with her slogan: “Na Muslim, Na Hindu, Abki Gulshan Bindu”.Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the party has given representation to all sections of the society. “Today women and traders are the worst hit by the BJP’s policies,” he said.Making a strong pitch against the BJP, that came to power in the state in March this year, Akhilesh further said that as compared to his tenure between 2012 and 2017, the BJP government has nothing to show the voters, “except for deceit and false promises”."Samajwadi Party has a lot of things to list as its achievements during its rule from March 2012 to March 2017, however, the BJP has nothing except for deceit and false promises. The urban body election gives us a huge opportunity to expose the BJP that has come to power by polarizing voters on communal lines," said Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing party workers at the state party office.