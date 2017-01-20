New Delhi: The proposed grand coalition between Samajwadi Party, Congress and Ajit Singh's RLD's seems to have run into rough weather as the SP unilaterally announced 191 candidates for the imminent state Assembly polls, that included constituencies considered bastions of Congress and RLD.

Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, features in the SP list from Jaswant Nagar while veteran Azam Khan will contest from Rampur.

The SP list has raised eyebrows with regard to the likelihood of a grand coalition to take on the BJP, which, by all accounts, was in the final stage. Earlier, Akhilesh had distanced himself from RLD’s demands, and reportedly asked Congress to give a few seats to Ajit Singh’s party from their kitty.

SP has announced candidates for all 7 constituencies in Saharnpur district that is a Congress stronghold in Western UP. SP has nominated its candidates for sitting Congress seats like Shamli, Hapur, Khurja and Mathura City, which is the constituency of Congress legislative party leader Pradeep Mathur. In Deoband, the sitting Congress MLA Maviya Ali has been given an SP ticket.

The list also includes all assembly seats in Baghpat, which is considered Ajit Singh's pocket borough.

The list, released by SP state president Naresh Uttam, sends out a clear message to dissidents that the CM is in charge of the party. Biswan MLA Rampal Yadav, who had openly criticized Akhilesh in December, lost out on his ticket to Afzal Kausar Ansari. Pramod Gupta, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother-in-law, also lost out on his ticket from the Bidhuna seat. Other Shivpal loyalists, such as Purwa MLA Uday Raj, lost out on a ticket.

Atul Pradhan, a close aide of the Chief Minister, had lost out on his ticket from Sardhana when former state president Shivpal Yadav had issued his list of candidates. Akhilesh on Friday reinstated Pradhan as the official SP candidate from Sardhana. He will now take on BJP’s riot-accused MLA Sangeet Som.