Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh Likely to Meet Mulayam on Tuesday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is likely to meet his father and party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav at 10 am on Tuesday in Lucknow after the latter on Monday once again reposed his trust in his son.
Speaking on the ongoing feud and Akhilesh's second term as chief minister, Mulayam said, "Samajwadi Party is not broken and it will not split. Akhilesh will become the CM of Uttar Pradesh after elections".
Indirectly asking party men to sink differences, 78-year-old Mulayam said, "SP is united and we will campaign as soon as possible...We will campaign across UP."
Earlier in the day, Mulayam had said there is no rift between him and his son Akhilesh after visiting the Election Commission office to stake claim to the party's cycle symbol.
Rajya Sabha MP and SP leader Amar Singh on Monday also reiterated his stance that he is a well wisher of Akhilesh Yadav and there should be no controversy regarding the 'Z' category security provided to him by the Centre.
Meanwhile, Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav has vowed to extend his support to Mulayam.
Here is the recap of the day.
Jan 9, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav is likely to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday at 10 am in Lucknow.
Jan 9, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party is not broken and it will not split. Akhilesh will become Uttar Pradesh chief minister after elections, says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Jan 9, 2017 9:28 pm (IST)
The party is united and we will campaign as soon as possible...we will campaign across UP, says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Jan 9, 2017 5:22 pm (IST)
Jan 9, 2017 5:05 pm (IST)
CM Akhilesh Yadav is like my son and I have nothing against him. CM should answer whether I have done anything against him... He has accused me of calling him Aruangzeb: Amar Singh
Jan 9, 2017 5:02 pm (IST)
There are reports that I have been given extra security...I want to clarify that I have had Z level security for a very long time...I had this cover during UPA and the previous NDA regime, says Amar Singh
Jan 9, 2017 5:00 pm (IST)
Ram Gopal Yadav had once said that if ever he came back to UP he would not be safe, says Amar Singh.
Jan 9, 2017 4:38 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has left for Lucknow.
Jan 9, 2017 3:10 pm (IST)
It would be regrettable if this (Samajwadi Party feud) allowed free run to 'fascist forces' in UP: Azam Khan tells ANI
Jan 9, 2017 3:08 pm (IST)
Jan 9, 2017 3:06 pm (IST)
These circumstances are regrettable, but we hope for a solution: Azam Khan
Jan 9, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)
There is still a hope for resolution of dispute: Azam Khan
Jan 9, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)
We went to EC with a prayer to settle the symbol dispute at the earliest: Ram Gopal Yadav
Jan 9, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)
Ram Gopal Yadav refuses to comment on Mulayam's statement that one person is responsible for feud in the SP
Jan 9, 2017 2:37 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh writes to Rajya Sabha chairman seeking expulsion of Ram Gopal Yadav as MP
Jan 9, 2017 2:36 pm (IST)
Ram Gopal Yadav not part of SP, says Mulayam Singh
Jan 9, 2017 2:26 pm (IST)
We will be choosing candidates with agreement from all sides. There are 403 candidates. I will be going to Lucknow for the selection of candidates: Mulayam Singh
Jan 9, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav loyalists including Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Aggarwal, reach EC to lay their claim for Cycle symbol
Jan 9, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)
There is only little difference with Akhilesh, and only one person is responsible in the party: Mulayam
Jan 9, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)
There is no difference between me and my son Akhilesh: Mulayam
Jan 9, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)
EC will decide who will get the Cycle symbol: Mulayam Singh
Jan 9, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)
Without taking names, Mulayam Singh says he knows who is behind the conspiracy to break the party
Jan 9, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav decides against going to Delhi to meet Election Commission officials
Jan 9, 2017 1:54 pm (IST)
After meeting EC, Mulayam Singh Yadav and others back at SP chief's house in Delhi
Jan 9, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)
Mulayam camp claims that affidavits submitted before EC by Akhilesh loyalists were fake.
Jan 9, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)
It is Mualayam Singh's hard work and Akhilesh's work with people. Both of them should work to save the party and govt. I do not know about the coalition:UP Congress president Raj Babbar on Samajwadi Party Feud
Jan 9, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)
Jan 9, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)
Deepak Mishra, SP state spokesperson, stopped from entering SP office by the security personnel in Lucknow.
Jan 9, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh camp leaders denied entry inside SP Office in Lucknow.
Jan 9, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)
Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday had submitted signed affidavits of 212 MLAs, 15 MPs and 56 MLCs to the Election Commission to show numerical strength within Samajwadi Party.
Jan 9, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)
Cavalcade of Mulayam Singh enters EC building.
Jan 9, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)
Delegation led by UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will meet Election Commission at 2:30 pm today.
Jan 9, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)
Mulayam to meet EC officials at 12.45
Jan 9, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav to meet Rahul Gandhi for a possible alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh
Jan 9, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav is misguided: Deepak Mishra, SP leader from Mulayam camp
Jan 9, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)
First Mulayam will meet the Election Commission and later Akhilesh team will meet the commission officials at 2pm
Jan 9, 2017 8:38 am (IST)
There is no dispute. Delegates who are not the family members have chosen AKhilesh Yadav. There is no doubt on respect for Netaji. He lives in our heart. It was after delegates pressurized for a leadership after which we had to take this decision: SP Leader Juhie Singh on party feud.
Jan 9, 2017 8:07 am (IST)
Jan 9, 2017 8:06 am (IST)
Jan 9, 2017 8:05 am (IST)