Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh Likely to Meet Mulayam on Tuesday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is likely to meet his father and party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav at 10 am on Tuesday in Lucknow after the latter on Monday once again reposed his trust in his son.

Speaking on the ongoing feud and Akhilesh's second term as chief minister, Mulayam said, "Samajwadi Party is not broken and it will not split. Akhilesh will become the CM of Uttar Pradesh after elections".

Indirectly asking party men to sink differences, 78-year-old Mulayam said, "SP is united and we will campaign as soon as possible...We will campaign across UP."

Earlier in the day, Mulayam had said there is no rift between him and his son Akhilesh after visiting the Election Commission office to stake claim to the party's cycle symbol.

Rajya Sabha MP and SP leader Amar Singh on Monday also reiterated his stance that he is a well wisher of Akhilesh Yadav and there should be no controversy regarding the 'Z' category security provided to him by the Centre.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav has vowed to extend his support to Mulayam.

Here is the recap of the day.