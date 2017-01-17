Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh May Form Alliance With Congress

Event Highlights
In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the Election Commission on Monday recognised the faction headed by him as the Samajwadi Party and allotted the reserved symbol 'bicycle' to it for contesting the coming Assembly elections.
The group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol Bicycle, the three-member Election Commission headed by Nasim Zaidi said in its order.
Meanwhile, there are speculations that Akhilesh may go for a grand alliance with Congress to contest the state polls. However, there is no official announcement in this regard so far.
Congress says its ready for alliance with Samajwadi Party for UP's benefit https://t.co/dXFKdOirx2 #ANI— ANI Print (@print_ani) January 17, 2017
The people of UP wholly support Akhilesh Yadav ji and he will be the CM again: Rajendra Chaudhary,SP pic.twitter.com/kaXQH1MR5c— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 17, 2017
. @yadavakhilesh Happy for you, Dimple,RamGopalji & your party. Do well.The next time you r in Central Hall, coffee and toast treat 😊On me— Derek O'Brien (@quizderek) January 17, 2017
"Cycle chalti jayegi, aage badhti jayegi": tweets Akhilesh Yadav after EC said group led by him is SP & is entitled to use 'Bicycle' symbol— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2017