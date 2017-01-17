LIVE NOW
Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh May Form Alliance With Congress

News18.com | January 17, 2017, 10:38 AM IST
In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the Election Commission on Monday recognised the faction headed by him as the Samajwadi Party and allotted the reserved symbol 'bicycle' to it for contesting the coming Assembly elections.

The group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol Bicycle, the three-member Election Commission headed by Nasim Zaidi said in its order.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Akhilesh may go for a grand alliance with Congress to contest the state polls. However, there is no official announcement in this regard so far.

Jan 17, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav interacts with Samajwadi Party workers at his 5 Kalidas Marg official residence in Lucknow.


Jan 17, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

Jan 17, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party leaders Shivpal Yadav Ambika Choudhary reached Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow.


Jan 17, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

Jan 17, 2017 10:14 am (IST)

How it matters whom cycle belongs to (either father or son). The rift is nothing but a scripted drama: UP BJP general secretary Vijay Pathak


Jan 17, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

UP Assembly Elections 2017: BJP Announces List of 149 candidates
Jan 17, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav likely to form an alliance with Congress to contest UP polls: Party Source


Jan 17, 2017 9:35 am (IST)

Jan 17, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

Jan 17, 2017 9:29 am (IST)
Akhilesh Gets Cycle, But There Could be More Twists Ahead in SP Drama
Jan 17, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

"Cycle chalti jayegi, aage badhti jayegi", said Akhilesh Yadav after EC said group led by him is entitled to use 'Bicycle' symbol.


