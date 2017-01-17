Samajwadi Party Live: Akhilesh May Form Alliance With Congress

In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the Election Commission on Monday recognised the faction headed by him as the Samajwadi Party and allotted the reserved symbol 'bicycle' to it for contesting the coming Assembly elections.

The group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol Bicycle, the three-member Election Commission headed by Nasim Zaidi said in its order.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Akhilesh may go for a grand alliance with Congress to contest the state polls. However, there is no official announcement in this regard so far.

